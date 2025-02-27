Silence in 'gh Dúo' After What Miguel Frigenti Has Confessed About Óscar Landa

A few days after being expelled from GH Dúo, Miguel Frigenti has left all the show's followers speechless with his latest confession about Óscar Landa. Through a statement issued on social media, the journalist has spoken like never before about his relationship with the rider.

During their stay in Guadalix de la Sierra, both contestants maintained a very special friendship. So much so that there has even been talk of a possible closeness between them.

| Telecinco

However, what Miguel Frigenti least expected was what he would find outside the walls of the most famous house on our country's television. Although they have always maintained a good relationship, Óscar Landa's followers and family have not stopped criticizing him.

A situation that, it seems, has continued even after his departure from GH Dúo. And all because of the decision the communicator made just a few hours ago to make a plea in favor of Maica to win the contest. A gesture that the rider's fans have labeled as betrayal.

| Mediaset

For this reason, Miguel Frigenti didn't hesitate to turn to social media with a new and blunt statement. Through Instagram, the television collaborator has made a strong statement to publicly denounce the criticism and insults he has received during this time.

Additionally, he has taken the opportunity to explain to all his followers how the relationship between him and his great friend, Óscar Landa, has been inside the GH Dúo house.

Miguel Frigenti Surprises GH Dúo Fans With His Latest Remarks About Óscar Landa

Visibly affected, Miguel Frigenti began his statement by assuring that "since Tuesday, I've been having a really hard time." "I keep receiving messages full of insults and derogatory comments, calling me a traitor, a bad person..." he added.

| Instagram, @miguelfrigenti

After putting all the internet users in context, the communicator took the opportunity to make several public complaints and provide some explanations he considers pertinent. Among them, the reason why he decided to dedicate his plea to Maica and not to Óscar Landa:

"On Tuesday, I had to make a plea in favor of a contestant and I chose Maica because she is a very special person to me, just like Óscar and Romina.[...]The fact that I have campaigned for Maica doesn't mean that I have stopped caring for Óscar. Not at all."

So much so that Miguel Frigenti has even assured that "he can't stop thinking" about Óscar Landa: "I'm looking forward to going back in to talk to him again, he's super special to me." A meeting that will take place tonight during the final gala of GH Dúo.

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, the former contestant has also questioned all those who label him a traitor. He took the moment to comment on the criticism he has received from the rider's sister and his friend Ruvens:

"Óscar Landa is not responsible for what his sister or Ruvens think. His friend Ruvens, instead of defending his friend, has dedicated himself to discrediting me." Finally, Miguel Frigenti has been very clear in assuring that he has never wanted to harm Óscar Landa's contest.

"I have never harmed Óscar in that contest, quite the opposite. We have both boosted each other, we have benefited each other. He has alleviated moments of loneliness and always put a smile on my face."