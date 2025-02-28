Rumor Confirmed About Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido: 'they Are a Couple...'

Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido made headlines a few days ago for something unrelated to the documentary that Antena 3 airs and in which they are protagonists. Ni que fuéramos revealed some racy messages between the former footballer and model Claudia Bavel that called the stability of their marriage into question. After several days in the spotlight, Belén Esteban shared her perspective on this information: "They are a couple who love each other," stated Jesulín de Ubrique's ex.

During the broadcast of El capitán en América the audience witnessed the second wedding of Joaquín and Susana, but now their relationship has been called into question.

The messages that are being talked about so much show Joaquín's intention to meet Claudia Bavel in Barcelona. The footballer, in one of the conversations dated December 2023, asks the model: "Where are you?"

Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido Remain United Despite the Controversy

A conversation that later became more heated when Bavel writes: "Wow, you've left me wanting more. Find a way for us to meet." A proposal to which the former athlete responds briefly: "working on it."

In another dialogue, Joaquín Sánchez invited the model to "have a drink in his room." A meeting that ultimately did not take place because the former Betis captain did not want to leave Fran Fajardo, with whom he was at the time, alone. Even so, the Sevillian did make it clear that he wanted to meet the model on another occasion.

Following the revelation of these conversations, it was Jesulín de Ubrique's ex who spoke up in support of the couple. "I believe Joaquín made a mistake and Susana forgave him," stated the Ni que fuéramos collaborator.

Susana Saborido's Reaction After Learning About Joaquín Sánchez's Conversations with Claudia Bavel

Meanwhile, Giovanna González revealed on Vamos a verSusana Saborido's reaction after learning about this information related to her husband. Sánchez's wife decided to post a photo on her social media where she is seen kissing her partner joined by the word "always."

Despite this display, the Telecinco collaborator assured that when the news became public last Friday, the couple had a "very strong" argument. Giovanna González stated that Saborido was "upset" and reproached the former athlete for his behavior. "She asked him why he had to be sending these messages and with this person, she didn't understand why he wasn't thinking," explained the aforementioned collaborator.

Joaquín Sánchez, meanwhile, has decided not to comment on the matter despite being at the center of the controversy. After receiving a large amount of criticism on social media, the Andalusian has so far decided that the most appropriate course of action is to remain silent.