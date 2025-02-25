Silence With the Confession Pepe Navarro Has Made About Isabel Gemio: 'it's Very...'

Pepe Navarro was one of the guests at the charity gala organized last Monday by the Isabel Gemio Foundation. There the host stunned everyone with the confession he made about his relationship with Isabel. "She is a very good friend of mine," he revealed about the bond that connects him to the journalist.

Gemio has been fighting for over a decade to raise awareness about rare diseases and this year she wanted to make a gesture with Pepe. Her foundation awarded the communicator, who has also played an essential role in the organization.

| RTVE

Pepe Navarro Surprises with His Confession About Isabel Gemio

Once again, the foundation led by Isabel Gemio celebrated one of its most special nights. The host has been dedicated to raising awareness about rare diseases with the help of great friends. Among them, Pepe Navarro, who didn't miss his charity appointment.

In the photocall, silence fell when Navarro confessed the special bond that connects him to Isabel. "She is a very good friend of mine," he revealed about the relationship he maintains with Gemio, whom he also considers part of his family.

| Europa Press

The Casino de Madrid was the venue chosen by Isabel to celebrate the 17th anniversary of her foundation. The organization's goal is to raise funds to help research rare diseases. Gemio is very committed to the cause, as she is the mother of a child with muscular dystrophy whom she adopted in Guatemala.

Gemio never imagined that the little one suffered from this rare disease, but she dedicated herself to providing everything necessary. Today, the host is proud of Gustavo and has become a symbol of struggle and overcoming. That's where the foundation was born, to help patients and families who find themselves in the same situation.

| Instagram, @isabelgemio_oficial

Several well-known faces attended the charity gala, with Pepe Navarro being one of the main protagonists. The foundation was pleased to award the host who also played an essential role in the cause. Last year, for instance, after winning on El Desafío, he donated the 9,000 euros prize to the Isabel Gemio Foundation.

Now, the journalist wanted to return the gesture by awarding him a prize that Navarro has received with great pride.

Pepe Navarro Considers Isabel Gemio Part of His Family

For more than a decade, Isabel has been fighting to raise awareness about rare diseases. She hasn't been alone in this fight, as she has been able to count on well-known figures who have helped her in her work. Paula Vázquez, Pastora Soles, Pedro Piqueras, and Sofía Cristo supported her on the 17th anniversary of the foundation.

However, among all of them, it was Pepe Navarro who starred in the most emotional moment of the night. Before the media, he confessed that he has never missed his charity appointment and that, for him, Isabel is much more than a friend.

| Europa Press

"In the end, it's family," he pointed out. "Everything is shared, joys, sorrows, projects, hopes, frustrations," he added, clarifying how close he is to Gemio. Additionally, Navarro also had kind words for Gustavo, the communicator's son who was also present at the charity dinner last night.

A demonstration of how involved Pepe is in Isabel's personal life. In fact, journalist Jesús Manuel Ruiz assured that the great love of the journalist has always been Navarro. "Catalonia witnessed great moments," he commented mysteriously without giving more details.

This information contrasts with the question asked to the host about friendship between a man and a woman. "Friendship has no gender and Isabel is a friend in capital letters," he insisted.