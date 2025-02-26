Marta Riesco Surprises With the Latest on Antonio David Flores: 'never, in Life'

Marta Riesco has spoken this week on Ni que fuéramos about her ex Antonio David Flores. The reporter confirmed to Kiko Hernández that she knows nothing about the one who was her partner for two years. "Never, in life," she stated, making it clear that she hasn't had any contact with the YouTuber from Málaga.

Even so, she admitted that shortly after joining the Quickie channel program, Marta received calls from a hidden number live. However, weeks after her debut as a collaborator on the mentioned show, these disappeared without further ado.

Marta, without hiding her current state, showed how she feels almost two years after the end of that relationship. "Since I know nothing about my past stage I couldn't be happier," she revealed to her colleague and the audience.

Marta Riesco Recognizes She Has No Contact with Her Ex, Antonio David Flores

What she did remember was the moment when she and Antonio David went to a non-profit organization. The then couple had previously purchased certain basic food products intending to donate them. It was then that the cameras captured the moment when Marta Riesco and Flores delivered food to help people in need.

In a somewhat ambiguous way, Marta Riesco hinted that Antonio David Flores might now have returned to the mentioned place. Without giving more details about that matter, the truth is that the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos has definitively moved on.

After a traumatic and media-covered breakup, the Madrilenian has regained sentimental stability alongside singer Alejandro Caraza. Additionally, in her career, after her forced departure from Telecinco, Marta has found her place in the program that María Patiño presents every afternoon.

Marta Riesco Has Recognized She Is Now Happier Than Ever

Marta Riesco looks to the future with excitement now that she is about to start a new life in the home she has purchased and will be moving into soon. A few weeks ago, Marta shared through social media that she had bought a new house.

About to debut her new home, Antonio David's ex has received applause from the public who follow her television appearances filled with freshness and naturalness. Her mental health issues and the complicated situation she experienced after breaking up with Rocío Flores's father are now behind her.

"I am happy in all aspects of my life, both personally and professionally," she herself acknowledged a few months ago. These statements make it clear that she has recovered from past problems and looks forward to the future "with strength and excitement."