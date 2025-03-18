Sergio Ramos Stops Pretending and Reveals the Truth About Pilar Rubio: 'Life...'

Sergio Ramos has returned to his social media to tell the whole truth about his marriage to Pilar Rubio. Through a new and revealing Instagram post, the athlete has opened up like never before in front of all his followers: "Life takes us down unexpected paths".

This Monday, March 17, this media-savvy couple celebrated a very special event: the 47th birthday of the television presenter. A date that, due to their current physical separation, they have not been able to celebrate as a family.

| La 1

However, although it was delayed a bit due to the time difference, Sergio Ramos took to Instagram to dedicate some beautiful words to the woman of his life.

The latest signing of Rayados de Monterrey has shared a very special post with all his Instagram followers. In it, we can see several family photos featuring Pilar Rubio.

| Instagram, @sergioramos

Nevertheless, as expected, what has caught the attention of netizens the most is the dedication that Sergio Ramos wrote to his wife. Words with which he has revealed the whole truth about his marriage:

"Life takes us down unexpected paths, but all of them make sense if they are by your side. We can't always be together, but every day we choose to be close," wrote Pilar Rubio's husband.

Sergio Ramos Decides Not to Hide Anymore and Reveals the Whole Truth About Pilar Rubio

Despite the rumors of crisis that have arisen in recent months, Sergio Ramos wanted to make it clear that his relationship with Pilar Rubio remains just as strong. So much so that, despite the distance that now separates them, "every day we choose to be close".

After this beautiful declaration of love, the footballer has assured that he wants to "keep learning" from his wife. At this moment, he has revealed some of the great qualities that the television presenter possesses.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Instagram, @sergioramos

"Keep learning from you, how to be extraordinary as a mother, as a partner, and as a professional. It's a great fortune for all of us who surround you," Sergio Ramos added.

The athlete wanted to end this emotional congratulation by revealing what he truly feels for Pilar Rubio. "I love you madly and I can only thank you for being the best partner, mom, and companion in adventures and confidences. Happy birthday, my love!" he concluded.

As expected, this post has not gone unnoticed at all. So much so that, in less than 12 hours, it has already surpassed the 440,000 likes mark.

Additionally, it has received dozens of comments in which users have congratulated Pilar Rubio. Meanwhile, the presenter also wanted to take the opportunity to publicly respond to Sergio Ramos: "Always together. I love you".