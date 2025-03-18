Mary of Denmark Can No Longer Silence Rumors About Her True Status

After a few days of mandatory rest due to an illness, Queen Mary of Denmark has returned to her official duties. However, she still carries some aftereffects of her ailment.

The monarch, who had to cancel two important engagements last week, has returned to work with some visible symptoms.. This has been confirmed by several media outlets, which have covered her first public appearance after her leave.

Mary of Denmark Can No Longer Silence Rumors About Her Condition

Mary's return took place during a visit to a school in Vallensbæk, a town near Copenhagen. There, the queen had the opportunity to learn about the educational institution's efforts to prevent bullying.

Upon her arrival, she was warmly welcomed by the students. This way, they greeted her enthusiastically, forming a corridor to welcome her.

Despite her good spirits, her cough and hoarse voice were clear signs that the queen was not yet fully recovered. At the time, no details were given about the illness. However, it was soon confirmed that her condition was something common at this time of year.

A fact suggesting it was a cold or a severe flu. Despite the residual symptoms, Mary has shown her commitment. Indeed, Frederick's wife has fulfilled her schedule without letting the aftereffects of the illness prevent her from carrying out her duties.

Mary of Denmark's Nod to Her Daughter Isabella

Regarding her look, the queen opted for a sober and elegant outfit for the occasion. Mary chose a jacket set with a brown tartan pattern, which she paired with a sweater and high boots.

However, the touch of sophistication was given through gold earrings with diamonds, a piece she shares with her daughter. This detail did not go unnoticed and served as a delicate nod to Princess Isabella.

Despite the evident aftereffects of her recent illness, Mary of Denmark has demonstrated that she is ready to return to public life. With Princess Isabella's birthday just around the corner, Mary seems to have overcome the worst and is focused on the celebration.