Flood of Criticism for Ivonne Reyes After Undergoing a New Touch-Up: 'My Face...'

Ivonne Reyes returned to the media spotlight last week after appearing on the cover of a magazine and then attending the set of ¡De Viernes!. The Venezuelan publicly stated that she is not going through a good financial moment, which is why she has been forced to resort to the second chance law.

However, her latest video in which she appears in an aesthetic clinic is being widely commented on, a situation that contrasts with the monetary problems she herself has acknowledged having. "My face is not the same as the girls who are here," Ivonne said, referring to the girls who work at the beauty center she visited.

The former host of La noche prohibida uploaded a video to her social media profile inside a beauty center she frequently visits. Throughout the mentioned recording, Ivonne, very smiling, admitted that she had decided to go to this aesthetic center because now is the time to "pamper" herself.

Ivonne Reyes Surprises by Going to an Aesthetic Center After Confessing She Has No Money

The Venezuelan admitted to her followers that it had been a while since she visited the clinic she goes to every "six months," as she herself revealed. "To take care of myself, to pamper myself, and now I needed it," she said looking at the camera.

The truth is that after this publication by the ex of Pepe Navarro, the actress has received many criticisms. Many question whether she is truly going through a delicate financial moment. A reality that would not be understood after seeing these images.

It should be remembered that Reyes explained that the financial crisis she is now going through is due to a series of events. During the pandemic, she was affected by sepsis, a serious condition for which she was hospitalized and even almost died.

Throughout the interview she gave to Telecinco, Ivonne Reyes made it clear that she now has nothing. In fact, she stated that she hoped to receive the agreed amount of money for this interview, the first she has given on television after three years.

The Venezuelan Admitted Not Managing Her Income Well

After watching the video she shared with her followers, it seems that Ivonne now has some income. One of the first plans she made was to visit the mentioned beauty center where she put herself in the hands of her trusted doctor.

The communication coach, as she defines herself on Instagram, stated that she is "ruined" and that she must "start from scratch." Words that contrast with the image of a happy and smiling Ivonne in the mentioned aesthetic center.

During these days, several television collaborators have analyzed Ivonne's words. Some of them, like José Manuel Parada warned that the actress has spent more money than she earned.

Therefore, it is not surprising to him that she has reached the situation she has described. A story also corroborated by Ivonne's friends like Fiona Ferrer, who made it clear that Reyes "has not managed things well."