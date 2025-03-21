The Secret Charles III Kept About Lady Di's Sister and William's Aunt

Sarah Spencer, Princess Diana's older sister, turns 70 this March. An anniversary that recalls the intimate and often forgotten story of her relationship with the current King Charles III. It is true that Lady Di has always been the most media-focused figure of the Spencer family.

However, her older sister played an essential role in the events that led to the royal marriage between Diana and Charles. A bond that, although brief in her case, was key in the history of the British monarchy.

The Secret King Charles III Kept from Lady Di's Sister

Sarah Spencer grew up in the rural setting of Althorp, the Spencer's ancestral home, in Northamptonshire. Although her life was not as exposed as her sister's, Sarah shared a special relationship with Charles III before he married Diana.

In 1977, the then prince, met Sarah at the Ascot races and, after a brief romance, the connection between them ended in 1978. However, what began as a romantic relationship triggered events that marked the destiny of Charles and Diana.

Despite the fact that the romance between Charles and Sarah was not lasting, it left a significant mark. The end of their relationship came after a controversial interview with Sarah in which she revealed very personal details, including her struggle with anorexia and alcohol consumption.

In it, she also made negative comments about the prince, which infuriated Charles. That incident led to the breakup of their relationship, but Sarah held no grudge. In fact, she was the one who introduced Charles and Diana, and upon learning of their engagement, she stated, "I introduced them, I'm Cupid."

Lady Di and Her Sister: A Relationship Marked by Charles III's Love

Despite this slip, the relationship between the Spencer sisters remained close. After her sister's tragic death, Sarah was present, joining Diana's body and participating in the funeral.

She also played an important role in managing Diana's legacy. She was co-executor of her will and president of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund.

Today, at 70 years old, Sarah remains an influential figure within the royal family. Especially in her relationship with Princes William and Harry. Although she will always be known as Lady Di's sister, her role in the history of the British monarchy can't be underestimated.