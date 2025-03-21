Alarm Bells Ring After the Latest from Frederik and Mary of Denmark: It's a Scandal

Recently, the problems surrounding the reign of Frederik and Mary of Denmark came to light. However, new details have now emerged that further exacerbate the situation. According to the press, the expenses of the royal family are much higher than what was expected.

These reports highlight the difference with the economic behavior of Queen Margrethe II. Additionally, they reveal the high daily cost of maintaining the monarchy under the new reign.

Frederik and Mary of Denmark Raise All the Alarms

Upon ascending to the throne, Frederik and his wife, Mary of Denmark, have seen the budget allocated to the Danish Royal House increase by 15.3%. However, this increase, approved by the Danish government, has been justified.

Unlike Queen Margrethe, who ruled individually, there is now a complete family on the throne, which generates greater consumption. However, the magnitude of the expenses has surprised the public.

In Frederik's first year of reign, the royal family's expenses approached 6.3 million euros. This figure, although already significant, doesn't include the salaries of employees or the maintenance of the palaces, which raises the amount even more.

According to calculations by various media, this equates to about 527,942 euros per month, or in other words, about 17,000 euros daily. This figure has caused a great stir in the Danish media, who are questioning where so many expenses come from.

Margrethe II Has Lowered Her Salary After Her Abdication

In light of this situation, the comparison between Frederik's reign and that of his mother has been revisited. Margrethe II, after announcing her decision to abdicate, has drastically reduced her expenses, remaining at 1.3 million euros in a year.

This change in her lifestyle has sparked even more criticism toward the current royal family. It seems that Mary of Denmark and her husband might have difficulties justifying their high public spending.

The revelation of these details has caused an intense debate about the sustainability of the Danish monarchy and the differences in approach to resource management. The Danes are questioning whether the royalty should continue spending at this rate, or if it's time to reduce their consumption.