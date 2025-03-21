Leticia Requejo Stops 'TardeAR' for an Exclusive on Isabel Pantoja's Health

Leticia Requejo has abruptly halted the latest broadcast of TardeAR to share an exclusive related to Isabel Pantoja's current health status. The television collaborator has revealed the current situation of the singer: "A small scare."

This Thursday, March 20, in the morning, Antonio Rossi raised all alarms by confirming that the artist had been hospitalized in Madrid since Monday. As he stated on Vamos a ver, the doctors made this decision after finding that some tests did not turn out as they expected.

| Europa Press

"At the beginning of the week, they saw something they didn't like and decided to admit her urgently in Madrid.[…]They are conducting tests," he added. However, the journalist wanted to make it very clear that there is no "concern" for Isabel Pantoja's health.

Nevertheless, just a few hours after these statements, Leticia Requejo has provided new information about this unexpected news. She has done so on the set of TardeAR.

Leticia Requejo Shares with the 'TardeAR' Audience an Exclusive About Isabel Pantoja's Health: "A Small Scare"

As Leticia Requejo has assured on the said program, Isabel Pantoja has been discharged after spending three days hospitalized. A decision that the doctors have made after obtaining favorable results in some key tests.

"There was a result that was decisive, it has remained a small scare. The doctors have determined that she can continue the treatment from her home," the television collaborator has confirmed.

| Mediaset

Meanwhile, despite the information given by her colleague Antonio Rossi, Leticia Requejo has wanted to share more details about Isabel Pantoja's latest health setback.

According to the journalist, at the beginning of this week, the singer began to feel a specific discomfort, which led her to urgently go to her reference hospital.

| Mediaset

"They see what she has and decide that the best place to be treated is in the other hospital. Initially, she was not going to be admitted. The factor that determined the admission was her medical history," Leticia Requejo added.

In recent months, Isabel Pantoja has been hospitalized up to three times. However, this last one has been for a different reason than the previous ones, which is why, according to the collaborator, Agustín Pantoja was not worried:

"There is a lot of secrecy because when the siblings arrive at this hospital, they do not arrive with the intention of her being admitted. Inside the hospital, neither of them is being seen."

Additionally, Leticia Requejo has assured that Isabel Pantoja and her brother have decided not to tell the rest of the family because the singer "has somewhat trusted."

"She leads a normal life, it doesn't prevent her from working, the admissions have coincided with her best professional moments. It's something that allows her to continue performing on stage. It seems that everything is going well."