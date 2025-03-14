Scandal on 'Survivors' Because of Belén Esteban: 'I Confirm It'

Belén Esteban has revealed information about Terelu Campos that demonstrates the privileges she has in Supervivientes. According to the ex of Jesulín de Ubrique, Terelu made it a condition for traveling to Cayo Cochinos that she wouldn't be prohibited from smoking. An unhealthy habit that she continues to maintain and that isn't allowed for the rest of the contestants on Telecinco's reality show.

"I'm telling you, she smokes. Even if they say no, I'm confirming it because I've been told. They've given her tobacco," Belén Esteban assured in Ni que fuéramos.

The panelist, without wanting to reveal who her source was live, did disclose this person's identity to Kiko Matamoros during a commercial break.

This situation shows that, while Makoke, Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, and Pelayo Díaz will face hunger, extreme weather, and physical challenges, Terelu has negotiated a much more comfortable stay.

Thus, the eldest of the Campos sisters won't be subjected to the same conditions as the other contestants. Her role in Supervivientes is focused on energizing the coexistence and generating spectacle in the first days. Engaging the audience before she returns to Spain for the theatrical premiere scheduled for April 26 in Valladolid.

Therefore, Esteban's words confirm that the participation of María Teresa Campos's daughter will be limited both in time and effort. The panelist will ensure prominence without needing to fight for real survival.

Kiko Matamoros already referred to this topic a few days ago. Belén Esteban's colleague in Ni que fuéramos revealed live the privileged role of Terelu in the reality show.

"Her role is more important than anyone else who's going to be there. She's going to play a role to energize that, giving it some initial weight," Matamoros stated, hinting that Terelu Campos had an advantage.

Carmen Borrego's Sister Will Be Able to Leave Supervivientes Whenever She Considers

Even so, the former contestant of Mira quién baila has already had the chance to experience challenging moments in Supervivientes. Despite being in Honduras for only a few days, Alejandra Rubio's mother has personally felt the consequences of a storm that even halted the show's activities.

Additionally, she has also been involved in problems with her companions and some arguments with Makoke. Different circumstances that have upset her and complicate the goal of surpassing the 21 days her sister Carmen Borrego spent a year ago.

The truth is that Campos will be able to end her adventure in Supervivientes 2025 whenever she considers. A decision after which she won't have to face any penalties from the show's producer. Another privilege to add, showing the difference between Terelu and the other contestants.