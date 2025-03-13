No One Expected the Big News Amancio Ortega, Owner of Inditex, Just Received

Amancio Ortega, the renowned founder of Inditex, has just received a financial news that will undoubtedly mark a turning point in his career. The company, known for its presence through brands like Zara and Massimo Dutti, has decided to distribute a historic dividend that goes beyond expectations. This distribution is not only relevant for Ortega but also for the financial future of the firm.

Recently, Inditex announced that during the year 2025 it will distribute a record dividend. This decision is aimed at further strengthening the company's position as the largest listed firm in Spain. The fact that Ortega is the main beneficiary of this distribution has caught everyone's attention.

| Nicolas Menijes, Inditex, Europa Press

An Unprecedented Dividend for Inditex

The Galician textile group will distribute 1.68 euros ($1.68) per share, an increase of 9.09% compared to the previous year, when 1.54 euros ($1.54) were distributed. This increase is not only significant in financial terms but also places Inditex in a prominent position within the global business landscape. The 2025 dividend will be the highest in the company's history, underscoring its sustained success.

Amancio Ortega, with a 59.29% stake in Inditex through his company Pontegadea, will take the largest share of this distribution. This means that just for his stake in the group, Ortega will receive around 3.104 billion euros ($3.104 billion).

This figure is higher than the net profit of 29 of the 35 companies in the IBEX 35, including names like Aena, IAG, Naturgy, or Endesa. The dividend will be distributed in two equal payments: one on May 2 and another on November 3, which will include both an ordinary and an extraordinary dividend.

| Zara

The Impact on Ortega's Fortune and His Investment Diversification

The 2025 dividend is just a part of the income that Amancio Ortega has accumulated in recent years. Since the 2020 pandemic, Ortega has received nearly 11.175 billion euros ($11.175 billion) just from Inditex dividends. Through his holding Pontegadea, Amancio Ortega has also diversified his fortune, with investments in the real estate sector in Spain, the United States, and the United Kingdom, among other markets.

Pontegadea, which manages real estate assets and participates in various companies, such as Enagás and Telxius, obtained 7.943 billion euros ($7.943 billion) in 2023, a 21% increase over the previous year. This success of his holding demonstrates that Ortega doesn't rely solely on Inditex dividends but has managed to diversify his sources of income over the years.

| Europa Press

Inditex, meanwhile, remains a benchmark in the textile industry, with constant growth that reinforces its financial stability. The announcement of this dividend is an example of the company's solidity, which remains a global giant with impressive profitability. Thanks to this solid management, Ortega and his family will continue to be some of the richest entrepreneurs in the world.

At almost 89 years old, Ortega remains the richest man in Spain, and with this new dividend, his fortune continues to grow. Inditex continues to demonstrate that its business model, which combines innovation and technology, remains one of the most successful globally.