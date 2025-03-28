Scandal in the British Crown: The True Fortune That Charles and William Have

The fortune of Charles III and his son, Prince William, has always been a subject of mystery. However, a recent investigation has revealed how the king and his heir have amassed enormous wealth over the years. More than 5,000 properties they own in the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall, which include lands and million-pound leases.

Hidden Wealth in Historic Lands

Currently, these duchies cover 180,000 acres (72,843 hectares) of land in England and Wales. Much of this land was acquired in the 11th and 12th centuries, after the Norman conquest. Although, in the 18th century, control of these assets was ceded to the Treasury, both King Charles III and William have maintained possession of these duchies.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

The properties include a wide variety of assets, from parking lots and mines to golf courses and surf schools. The National Health Service (NHS) pays the Duchy of Lancaster £11 million over 15 years for the lease of a warehouse where ambulances are stored. Another example of rent is Dartmoor Prison, for which the Ministry of Justice pays £1.5 million a year.

King Charles III and His Son, Prince William, as Patrons of Major Organizations

Although these properties generate income, the Royal Family also receives profits from other sources: both duchies own commercial properties and some leases that are allocated to charitable organizations. In fact, both King Charles III and Prince William are patrons of several of these organizations. Among them are Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie, to which they rent premises in high-value properties.

| Europa Press

A surprising aspect of the investigation for many is that, despite the enormous wealth of the duchies, Charles III and William are exempt from paying taxes on these incomes. However, both have chosen to pay the highest rate, showing their commitment to public causes. King Charles III, for example, paid £5.9 million in taxes in his last return, 25% of his total earnings, which amounted to £23 million.

The Historical Benefits of the Duchies for the Royal Family

In addition to income from leases, the duchies offer Charles III and William privileges that date back centuries. One of these benefits is Prince William's right to 'bona vacantia,' which allows him to claim properties from the Duchy of Cornwall if the owner dies without heirs. This right has allowed William to obtain more than half of the £288,000 he donated to charitable organizations last year.

| Europa Press

Despite criticisms of the vast wealth the Crown possesses, the system has been in place for generations, and the family has managed their fortune strategically. Meanwhile, institutional expenses, such as the maintenance of palaces and official residences, are funded through the sovereign grant. This comes from a percentage of the state budget that originates from lands the Royal Family handed over to the country more than 260 years ago.