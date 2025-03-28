Javier Torregrosa, Expert in Nonverbal Communication: 'Queen Sofía's Gaze...'

Queen Sofía has been, over the years, a symbol of elegance and dignity within the Spanish royal family. However, following the recent controversies involving her husband, King Juan Carlos I, her behavior has caused media attention. Her gestures say much more than her words, and Javier Torregrosa has managed to decipher what lies behind them.

"Queen Sofía's gaze is very direct, indicating a thought of attack," he explains after analyzing one of her latest appearances. Specifically, the one that took place after the scandal between the emeritus and Bárbara Rey came to light.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Queen Sofía Can't Hide Her Pain Over the Betrayal

Queen Sofía is one of the most beloved and emblematic figures within the Spanish monarchy. She has played an essential role over the years, and her work and performance have been recognized by all. Especially for the strength she has shown in the most challenging moments for the Royal House.

Although she has always appeared serene, she conveys through her gestures and gaze much more than she would like to show publicly. This is confirmed by Torregrosa, an expert in non-verbal communication who has revealed what the emeritus keeps silent. "Queen Sofía's gaze is very direct, indicating a thought of attack," he noted after analyzing one of her latest public appearances.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

This analysis doesn't come from a random appearance but from the most uncomfortable moment for the mother of Felipe VI. Specifically, when the scandal of Juan Carlos and Bárbara Rey came to light and crossed borders.

Once the emeritus's betrayal was discovered and confirmed, all eyes turned to Doña Sofía. In this public appearance, she conveyed through her posture and expressions a mix of anger, tension, and discomfort. Clearly visible to those who observe and understand body language, as is the case with Torregrosa.

One of the most notable aspects of her non-verbal communication is Queen Sofía's gaze. Her direct, intense, and fixed gaze conveyed deep concentration, almost as if she were evaluating every detail around her. It's not surprising, as she was aware that all the spotlights were on her due to her husband's scandal.

Queen Sofía Betrayed by Her Gestures

Queen Sofía's gestures are generally restrained and discreet. She avoids abrupt or excessive movements, preferring elegance and composure. However, she can't avoid that, at times, her movements betray her true feelings.

While Juan Carlos's wife always wears a smile, the emeritus's betrayal was difficult to digest, especially because it was public. Not only did the direct gaze reflect her state of alert, but her body posture also shed more light on her true state.

| Europa Press

Her inclination to one side, accompanied by furrowed brows, reflects clear discomfort. This bodily rigidity and tension in her joints betray a person who is under pressure, despite her apparent outward calm.

Sofía maintains her composure with a firmness that highlights the internal conflict she is experiencing, showing that, although her behavior is demure, there is tension. Despite the public image of serenity, her body language shows that the emeritus is not immune to pain or betrayal.

"It indicates that she is angry at this particular moment," Torregrosa noted. Her behavior reflects not only the tension of the situation but also an internal struggle to maintain her dignity and image. That dignity that Juan Carlos took from her after his affair with the showgirl came to light.