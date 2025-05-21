Belén Rodríguez's scandal comes to light thanks to Kiko Hernández: a lot of money

Kiko Hernández has revealed the amount of money that Belén Rodríguez might have received after the interview given to ¡De Viernes!. The collaborator of Tentáculos, a close friend of the journalist for two decades, explained that Rodríguez might have taken about 35 thousand euros for selling out those she considered her family.

"You sold your sister and your mother at the worst moment," Hernández blurted out, referring to the fact that Terelu is in Honduras. "We must be honest," Kiko warned, pointing at the camera with his finger. Then, the panelist revealed that he and Belén once laughed at the expense of the Campos sisters as well as Alejandra Rubio.

"I assume that Terelu detests me," the Madrilenian admitted. "But I don't pretend to be dignified," countered Fran Antón's husband. The former Gran Hermano contestant thus questioned Belén Rodríguez's staging by recalling the pressure experienced when a team of editors stood in front of her house.

Kiko Hernández reveals the amount Belén Rodríguez earned for her interview with ¡De Viernes!

"We're not going to act like saints here," insisted Kiko Hernández, very critical of Rodríguez's attitude, who according to him has participated in the same game.

The truth is that Belén Rodríguez's presence in the aforementioned Telecinco space is causing a lot of talk. The collaborator questioned Terelu Campos's professionalism and also revealed that "her privacy was violated," a fact that caused her irreparable harm.

| Mediaset

"I was subjected to harassment and a persecution with Terelu as the presenter, leading everything," she recalled about what happened in 2022.

Rodríguez accused Alejandra Rubio's mother of being a "necessary accomplice and collaborator" in an unbearable situation that even led her to call the police.

Kiko Hernández questions Belén Rodríguez's arguments

The Madrilenian acknowledged that she wouldn't have been capable of doing to the eldest of the Campos sisters what was done to her. Tired of staying silent, Belén shared her truth on set and described Terelu as the person who has disappointed her the most in the profession. A stance with which Kiko Hernández disagrees, reminding the collaborator that what María Teresa Campos's daughter did back in the day was follow orders.

Although Terelu couldn't respond due to having returned to Honduras to participate in Supervivientes, her sister did react. The fellow collaborator went live on ¡De Viernes! to respond to Belén Rodríguez. Carmen Borrego took the opportunity to ask the guest to give Terelu the chance to apologize.

| Canal Quickie, Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

An apology that, for now, will not happen and to which Kiko Hernández will be very alert. The panelist, an enemy of Terelu and distanced from Belén Rodríguez, has made his stance clear in this notorious confrontation.