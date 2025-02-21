Sara Carbonero, Very Honest When Asked About Iker Casillas: 'it's All...'

Sara Carbonero was very candid when, during her latest public appearance, reporters asked her about Iker Casillas. "Everything is fine," she replied, making it clear how things are with the former goalkeeper after his latest scandal with Claudia Bavel. True to her discretion, Sara did not want to delve further into her relationship with Iker or how she is really feeling.

In early February, coinciding with the actress's interview, Casillas made a gesture toward Carbonero that caught attention. On the occasion of her birthday, he shared a post that the journalist herself also released. This simple gesture confirmed the good relationship that exists between them and that yesterday Sara reaffirmed by stating that "everything is fine."

Sara Carbonero was one of the attendees at designer Pedro del Hierro's show at Madrid Fashion Week yesterday. Taking advantage of her presence, the media wanted to know the latest about her life and her relationship with Iker Casillas.

When asked about the former national team goalkeeper, Sara was very candid and confirmed that "everything is fine." Iker's latest scandal with the adult film actress put Casillas back in the media spotlight. After Bavel's interview on ¡De Viernes!, the tension between the former player and the press increased exponentially.

Additionally, there was a rumor about the relationship between Iker and Lara Dibildos that could have been the trigger for the breakup with Sara. Amid this context, media interest has focused on the woman from La Mancha and the current state of her relationship with Iker.

Especially after two weeks ago, Casillas publicly congratulated Sara on her 41st birthday. His congratulation was reciprocated by the journalist who gratefully shared it on her profile. This move caught attention, as it was the first time there was an exchange of messages between them in public view.

This was the confirmation that there is a cordial relationship between Sara and Iker despite the former goalkeeper's scandals. Something that Carbonero herself confirmed yesterday Thursday by confessing that "everything is fine."

The divorce between Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas caused great media expectation. What seemed to be a solid marriage ended in an unexpected divorce in 2021. The causes of the breakup were never clarified, but over time rumors have emerged.

Speculations have pointed to Iker's love life and how he could have allegedly been unfaithful to Sara. In fact, a few weeks ago, on Ni que fuéramos, Kiko Matamoros revealed a romantic relationship between Iker and Lara Dibildos. However, the actress herself denied her romance with the athlete days later.

Amid this scandal that preceded Bavel's, the big question is whether the relationship between Iker and Sara is really good. Since they divorced, both have tried not to speak publicly about each other. There has also been no interaction on social media that would provide any clues about whether they maintain contact.

Until a few weeks ago, just after the adult film actress revealed the details of her encounter with Casillas. His message congratulating Sara was completely unexpected and shed light on where they stand. However, the key was given by the journalist herself at the Fashion Week photocall where, with complete sincerity, she confessed that "everything is fine."