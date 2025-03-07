Sandra Barneda Finally Clarifies if She Is Montoya's New Girlfriend: 'I Am Delighted'

Between Sandra Barneda and Montoya, there has been a complicity that has placed the presenter in the media spotlight. The Sevillian's desperate outbursts moved Barneda, making her one of his biggest supporters. Now that both are back together on Survivors, Sandra has put an end to the rumors by denying that she is Montoya's new girlfriend.

"I'm delighted to have Montoya with me again, but we're not a couple," the communicator clarified to Jorge Javier. At the final bonfire of the one from Utrera, Sandra dedicated some loving words to him that moved Montoya and the reality show's followers. Quickly, the audience labeled Barneda as the new love of the Sevillian, something she has categorically denied.

| Mediaset

Sandra Barneda Reveals What Kind of Relationship She Has with Montoya

Sandra Barneda and Montoya are back together on Survivors after the Sevillian's stint on The Island of Temptations. During the reality show, the connection between them has been undeniable, as well as the feelings that the one from Utrera provoked in Sandra. In this sense, theories and memes alluding to a romantic relationship between them quickly circulated.

Last night, at the premiere of the new edition of Survivors, Sandra finally clarified that she is not Montoya's girlfriend. "I'm delighted to have Montoya with me again, but we're not a couple," she confirmed to Jorge Javier. "Make it clear, I'm also telling everyone, we're not a couple," she reiterated.

That the communicator adores Montoya is something that the Sevillian's followers are very clear about. The one from Utrera not only won over the audience but also Sandra, in whose farewell from The Island of Temptationshe starred in a very emotional moment. So much so, that it was speculated that there was something very special between them.

As soon as he entered the boys' villa, Montoya told her to sit next to him. "I want to have you close," he commented, bringing a smile to Barneda. This, along with the times he has told her how beautiful she is, made people think that Montoya's true temptation was Sandra.

"I've never been told so many times how beautiful I am and at unexpected moments, thank you, Montoya," the Catalan thanked him.

Sandra Barneda Reunites with Montoya Amid Rumors

When it seemed that the Montoya phenomenon was going to stay in his time in the Dominican Republic, the Andalusian sets course for Honduras. Telecinco has found a great goldmine in him and plans to take full advantage of his recent success.

Once again, it will be Sandra who has to deal with Montoya's unexpected and intense reactions in a much more challenging setting. In Survivors, there are no jacuzzis, no parties, nor the comforts he enjoyed on The Island of Temptations. This time, it's a real island that will test the physical and mental endurance of the contestants.

| Mediaset

Barneda has great experience with Montoya and knows his weaknesses and strengths. Of all the survivors in the casting, only the Andalusian has the advantage of having connected with the presenter.

Although at the premiere she joked, claiming that "I'm not going to get rid of him," the truth is that she's excited to reunite with Montoya. Sandra will be in charge of presenting every Sunday from 10:00 p.m., Survivors: Honduras Connection, with the latest updates on the participants.

She will have the support of Laura Madrueño, who, from the island, will give way to the set, providing the opportunity to interact with the celebrities. Survivors 2025 has already started and promises to be an edition full of epic moments.