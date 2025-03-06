Excitement Over What Pelayo Díaz Said When Jumping from the 'Supervivientes' Helicopter

Pelayo Díaz has shown that he will be one of the stars of Survivors 2025. Pelayo Díaz has begun his adventure in the reality show with words that have touched the hearts of everyone present. Although Pelayo Díaz has also experienced a moment of high tension after remembering his loved ones in the middle of his jump.

From the top of the helicopter, with the sea as the only witness to his imminent challenge, Pelayo spoke sincerely. "The last time I was on a plane was with my boyfriend, and now everything has changed a lot," he confessed. Words full of nostalgia that have revealed the feelings with which he faces this experience.

| Telecinco

The host Jorge Javier Vázquez didn't miss the opportunity to joke about Pelayo's physique. "All your muscles are showing," he said with laughter. To which the contestant humorously replied: "The only thing I'm going to take to the contest will be my biceps."

Pelayo Díaz Moves Everyone After His Words in Survivors

His spontaneity has caused laughter in the studio and among his colleagues. Pelayo Díaz, despite being afraid of the jump, also wanted to show that inside his armor, he has a heart that beats for his loved ones. Although that wasn't the most shocking moment of today's episode of Survivors, Pelayo was moved when talking about his family.

| Telecinco

But the most emotional moment came just before the jump. With a choked voice, Pelayo wanted to dedicate this moment to the most important people in his life.

"My three nephews, my boyfriend, my family, and my friends," he said with tears in his eyes. His emotion crossed the screen, moving everyone present in the studio.

Pelayo Díaz Begins His Adventure in Survivors

After Pelayo Díaz's words, without hesitating for a second more, he jumped into the water, thus beginning his journey in Survivors. With determination, with courage, and with the promise to give it his all in this adventure.

| Telecinco

Pelayo Díaz has shown with his gesture to his loved ones that he will be one of the star contestants of this edition.

The applause erupted in the studio. His sincerity, his emotion, and his energy have captivated the audience from the very first moment. It's clear that Pelayo has arrived at Survivors 2025 ready to make a mark.