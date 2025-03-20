Salva Reina Breaks His Silence and Confesses How His Relationship With Kira Miró Is Going

Despite how discreet he has always been when it comes to talking about his private life, Salva Reina has broken his silence to speak about his relationship with Kira Miró. "She is an unbelievable person," he has assured the media.

There is no doubt that this well-known actor is going through one of the best moments of his life, both personally and professionally. In addition to having received the Goya for Best Supporting Actor for his impeccable role in the movie El 47, his love life couldn't be better.

It has been four years since Salva Reina and Kira Miró began their beautiful but discreet love story. A relationship that, despite the time, remains as strong and solid as the first day.

Now, the actor has reappeared on the sixth day of the Málaga Film Festival, a cultural event where he has presented his new project. However, where he truly captured all the attention was at the event's photocall.

Although he couldn't reveal more details about his new professional project, it has emerged that Salva Reina will work closely again with his girlfriend, Kira Miró. A detail that hasn't gone unnoticed by the media.

So much so that reporters have taken the opportunity to ask him about it. At that moment, the actor has revealed the point at which his relationship stands.

This Wednesday, March 19, Salva Reina had no problem revealing how his relationship with Kira Miró really is. With a smile on his face, the actor couldn't help but shower his current romantic partner with praise:

"Kira is unbelievable because she is an immeasurable actress and a wonderful person. They are not always two things that go hand in hand, but well, Kira is an unbelievable person... She is a great partner, and so, in the end, it's a pleasure to work with her."

At this moment, Salva Reina has acknowledged that he feels very fortunate to have Kira Miró by his side, and not just because of the love he feels for her. He has also assured that they both support each other in their respective acting careers.

"We are lucky that we both work in the same profession, and obviously when I have any doubts, I comment to her. People, who do they comment to? To the one they have close, and what is closer than your partner," he added.

Finally, taking advantage of Father's Day, reporters have asked Salva Reina if becoming a father is among his plans. "I wish, I would have loved it, but I'm older than a forest now... So I think it's too late for me," Kira Miró's boyfriend has concluded.