Cold Water Shock in 'Com Si Fos Ahir': What Will Happen to Alicia González Laá Leaks

The next episode of Com si fos ahir arrives with a mix of conflicting emotions and complicated situations that will test the characters. The tension in each of the storylines increases, and secrets seem to lurk around every corner.

Jess Is Afraid

One of the central themes is Jess's anguish, who is desperate for not receiving news from the police since he reported Ferni. Uncertainty and fear take hold of him.

Meanwhile, the Mossos d'Esquadra conduct a search in the bar but find no traces of drugs. This lack of evidence raises even more doubts about the truthfulness of Jess's report, and the situation becomes more tense.

| TV3

Alicia González Laá Is in the Spotlight

In parallel, a new twist is added to the plot when several people who consumed the gym's catering get intoxicated. This causes great concern and puts Eva, played by Alicia González Laá, in the eye of the storm.

The woman will not only have to face the pressure of the situation but is also forced to give explanations to Gemma and Cristina. Both accuse her of being responsible for the intoxication due to the tupperware, which triggers a discussion among them.

| TV3

On the other hand, personal relationships are also at the center of this episode. Itziar has a very grateful gesture with Ivan, whom she invites to a top-level restaurant to thank him for taking her into his home.

This act highlights the connection between them and could mark a turning point in their relationship. For his part, Miqui is also determined to take care of his relationship with Neus and will do everything possible to maintain the bond with her despite the difficulties.

| TV3

This episode of Com si fos ahir promises to show how each one's decisions and actions impact the lives of others. The story of Alicia González Laá's character will take an unexpected turn.

This way, viewers will be able to see how she struggles to find a way out of the pressure that accumulates on her. Meanwhile, other characters, like Itziar and Ivan, explore new paths in their relationships. An episode that will leave no one indifferent.