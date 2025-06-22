Kiko Rivera, heading to 'Supervivientes': the news that would make every TV set explode

The return of Kiko Rivera to television has been officially confirmed. The singer and DJ will be part of the upcoming edition of Supervivientes: All Stars. This news has caused a major impact and stir in talk shows and on social media.

The confirmation comes right after the recent conclusion of the latest edition of the reality show, in which Borja González was declared the winner. Telecinco has already announced that this new version with former contestants will air very soon. The network aims to keep the public's interest and regain viewership.

| @riverakiko, Instagram

Kiko Rivera isn't a stranger to Supervivientes. During his previous appearance, he caused a lot of controversy and was one of the most talked-about contestants due to his conflicts and moments of vulnerability. His return has been desired by many fans who want to see how he evolves in this second chance.

Kiko Rivera returns to Supervivientes with more unsolved issues than ever

Telecinco's strategy is clear: combine familiar faces with new ones to keep the public's anticipation and loyalty. The format offers an opportunity for contestants to show they've changed or grown since their last participation. In addition, alliances, betrayals, and raw emotions are expected.

Alongside Kiko, other well-known participants will also be part of the cast, which has fueled the public's expectations. Names like Sonia Monroy, Jessica Bueno, Gloria Camila, Mahi Masegosa, Christopher Mateo, Tom Brusse, Steisy, Lola Ortiz, Carmen Russo, and Chelo García Cortés are strongly rumored to return to compete. All of them have unsolved issues, stories to close, and a new opportunity in television's most extreme adventure.

| Europa Press

Kiko Rivera's return has also sparked debates about his personal and professional life, a recurring topic on television sets. His time on "Supervivientes" has always been a source of controversy. Now, with this new stage, he is expected to once again be at the center of intense moments. His presence will undoubtedly be a magnet for viewers.

Kiko Rivera's addition heightens expectations for the new edition of Supervivientes

Ultimately, Kiko Rivera's addition to this edition of Supervivientes promises to be one of the year's major television events. His participation will attract both his fans and critics, ensuring he won't go unnoticed. The countdown for his adventure in Honduras has already begun, and expectations are very high.

The question now is how coexistence will be among so many strong personalities with history in the show. The edition won't just test their physical endurance, but also their ability to deal with old conflicts and new alliances. Everything points to this season being one of the most intense and talked-about in the format's history.