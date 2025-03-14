Rumors About Princess Isabella Confirmed After Queen Mary's Condition

The Danish Royal House recently issued an urgent statement regarding Queen Mary's health. On the same day, it was revealed that Princess Isabella, the daughter of the royals, will celebrate her 18th birthday with two special events. Meanwhile, Queen Mary had to cancel her attendance at an important ceremony due to a health issue.

The news about the queen's health surprised many, as no prior details about her condition had been given. The event she couldn't attend was the Danish Heart Association awards ceremony. This is a significant event for her, as her mother passed away from heart failure when Mary was 25 years old.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

A Special Birthday for Princess Isabella

In the same statement, the Royal House shared details about Princess Isabella's 18th birthday. On April 21, Isabella will celebrate her coming of age, and to commemorate it, two special events have been prepared in Aarhus and Copenhagen. These events will focus on culture, creativity, and volunteering, and will be aimed at the country's youth.

The first event will take place in Aarhus on April 11, where young talents in areas such as music, sports, and design will be honored. A fashion show focused on sustainability will be one of the highlights. Additionally, there will be performances by emerging musicians and elite dancers.

Vocational training students will present the birthday cake. On April 15, the Royal Family will head to Copenhagen to attend a special function at the Royal Danish Theatre. There, young winners of a raffle will have the opportunity to enjoy a varied and exciting show.

Official Portraits of Princess Isabella

To celebrate her 18th birthday, the Royal House has published new official portraits of Princess Isabella, taken by photographer Steen Evald. These images are displayed at Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg and are also available for download on the official website of the Danish Royal House.

| Europa Press

This birthday represents an important milestone for the princess, marking her transition to adulthood. Additionally, it has become a symbol of the Danish Royal Family's commitment. Isabella represents the country's youth, showing her support for the new generations.

Mary of Denmark, a Key Figure in the Danish Crown, Despite Her Health

Although Queen Mary couldn't attend the mentioned event, she remains a central figure in Denmark's public life. Her dedication to the cause of heart health and her involvement with this cause, in honor of her mother, remain essential to her.

The cancellation of her presence at this event has caused concern in the Danish press, but the Royal House continues to downplay the situation. Despite the lack of details about her illness, Mary is expected to return to her commitments soon.