Surprise Statement From David and Victoria Beckham About Their Children: 'It's Incredible'

David Beckham has left more than one person speechless by sharing, during his latest interview, a surprise statement about the four children he has with Victoria Beckham. According to the businessman, both feel the absence of the young ones, although when they are together "it's unbelievable."

This well-known former player has become the cover star of the March issue of Men's Health magazine. In this publication, he has opened up like never before and talked about very personal topics related to his marriage.

However, the statements that have attracted the most attention have been those related to his children: Brooklyn, 26 years old; Romeo, 22; Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13 years old.

Over the years, this media-savvy family has shown themselves to be very united, but now, three of their four children have left the family home. This situation has considerably affected the British businessman.

In his latest interview, David Beckham has had no problem admitting that he is going through one of the most difficult moments of his life. The reason behind this is that he is experiencing the so-called 'empty nest syndrome.'

David Beckham Shocks by Talking About His Children, the Result of His Marriage to Victoria Beckham

During his conversation with the aforementioned magazine, David Beckham has assured that he misses his three older children a lot, as they currently live outside the family home. "It's really painful. We went from having four people at home to just one," the businessman lamented.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham's husband has had no qualms about talking about a problem that has affected him both personally and professionally: his Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

"Everyone knows I'm a neat freak. I'm very tidy, very organized, and I don't like clutter, but when you have kids, everything is chaos," David Beckham confirmed.

However, despite his disorder, the British businessman hasn't hesitated to say that he misses a bit of chaos. "I would really like to walk into their rooms and see wet towels on the floor. I miss it," Victoria Beckham's husband added.

Despite the distance, both David Beckham and his wife have managed to keep their family ties intact. "I have a fantastic family and children who work hard and follow their passions: that's all that matters to me," the athlete confirmed.

"My kids are pretty good, they always invite me to the pub when they go out with their friends. Lately, they go to the pub more often than I do, but they always make me feel part of their world.[...]It's unbelievable to be together on the mountain, without phones and just chatting," he clarified afterward.