Shock in the royal family after the bad news about Princess Leonor is confirmed

The pressure that Princess Leonor's bodyguards have faced since King Felipe VI's daughter has been traveling on the Juan Sebastián Elcano has been increasing. Sources close to Zarzuela's environment now claim that some members of the heiress's personal escort are exhausted. The reason is none other than the level of demand involved in protecting the young woman's physical integrity and image aboard the sailboat she is sailing on.

Every time Princess Leonor participates in official events or makes international trips, a specialized group of escorts ensures her safety. A relentless shield that, as has been revealed, is causing significant wear on the team. Their objective, besides safety, is to keep any possible unwanted exposure of the princess's figure under control.

A task, which is evident, is not always easy. "Every place must be inspected, security must be guaranteed at all times, and in addition, the public image must be controlled. Since what happened in Chile, even more so," explains a source close to the security members.

Members of the security team protecting Princess Leonor have shown the fatigue they are suffering

The escort's work also includes avoiding compromising situations at the media level, either through digital surveillance, control of recordings, or access management. Moreover, they must now consider that with a mobile phone, an image of the heiress can go viral in a matter of seconds.

For this reason, the responsibility of the security team increases, having to keep strict protocols even in their private or personal moments.

While the Royal Household has not wanted to comment on this matter, people close to the princess's security team have. They acknowledge that Leonor's visibility entails an unprecedented effort and that her safety is the highest priority.

Since she came of age, the exposure of the Princess of Asturias has increased

At almost 20 years old, the Princess of Asturias has become one of the most observed figures of the monarchical institution. After coming of age and joining the Zaragoza Military Academy, the heiress has assumed greater visibility.

Leonor's military training and institutional prominence have inevitably intensified the logistical and media challenges related to her protection.

Proof of this is the journey she has been undertaking with the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano since last January. The daughter of the kings of Spain has seen how at each stop of the aforementioned sailboat, the media focused on all her movements. Thus, the princess's journey through Latin America has turned the heiress into quite a sensation, complicating her escorts' work even more.