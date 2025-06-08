Rosa, from 'Pasapalabra', confesses the most shocking thing about her family: she doesn't want to hide

Since Rosa appeared on Pasapalabra in November, she has surprised the audience with her intelligence and charisma. The contestant comes from A Coruña and has fought every day to win the Rosco, facing outstanding rivals with great skill. However, beyond her participation in the contest, Rosa has decided to open up completely and share something very personal that few people knew: her family's financial situation.

The contestant has explained that she was born in Argentina and that she left her country to start a new life in Galicia. She has worked as an English and Spanish language teacher for years, although she has left her career temporarily to live this television experience. In addition, she has shown her talent in the kitchen, especially in baking, something that has caught the attention of both the public and the host.

| Antena 3

During the show, Rosa has confessed that her specialty is lemon cakes, which she prepares with a unique touch that makes them special. This revelation has led the host, Roberto Leal, to joke about the idea of creating a "Pasapalabra recipe book" based on her recipes. This moment has lightened the usual tension of the contest and has allowed Rosa to show a more approachable and human side.

Beyond the Rosco: Rosa has opened up more than ever by sharing her most personal side

However, the most important thing has been what Rosa said afterwards, when she shared the real reason that led her to participate in the contest. With great sincerity, she has said that her parents have sacrificed a lot to offer her and her siblings a better life. This emotional confession has touched the audience's heartstrings and has made it clear that Rosa doesn't want to hide her story or her family.

| Atresmedia

On the contrary, she has wanted to show her pride and gratitude toward them without reservations. Rosa has expressed that, given the current difficult financial situation, winning the jackpot would allow her to live with more peace of mind and help her parents, who have always been by her side. She has stated that her wish is to have a life without worries and to continue doing what she loves.

Rosa keeps winning everyone's affection while she fights for the desired prize

This realistic and humble attitude has won over viewers, who have supported her with great affection. Thus, Rosa has become much more than just a contestant; she has proved to be an example of authenticity and courage. Her testimony has resonated beyond the screen, inspiring those who follow her and hoping that her journey in the contest will be as successful as her personal story deserves.

In every show, the Galician puts all her effort into overcoming the contest's challenges, knowing that each answer brings her a little closer to that much-desired prize. Her motivation goes beyond simple competition; she plays with the hope of winning the prize to improve her family's life. That perseverance and commitment have made her an outstanding and beloved contestant among the audience.