Danger on 'Supervivientes' after the bad news about Makoke and Pelayo: it's serious

The Supervivientes program has experienced one of its most tense moments after an unexpected piece of news that has directly affected two of its most media-savvy contestants. In the latest gala, a major controversy erupted that ended up involving Makoke and Pelayo Díaz. Both have been the target of numerous criticisms after their live reactions during the nominations were broadcast.

Due to Sunday's storm, the survivors carried out the nominations in Tierra de Nadie in an exceptional manner. The voting took place with the usual tension, although the situation changed radically when Carlos Sobera announced the results. At that precise moment, the cameras captured the reactions of the nominees, giving rise to the controversy that has broken out.

| Mediaset

Among the named contestants are Montoya and Anita, who have already been nominated on several previous occasions. They were joined by Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, Damián Quintero, and Pelayo Díaz himself. The combination has created an atmosphere of uncertainty and nervousness among all the survivors, who are aware that there is less and less room to maneuver.

Montoya and Anita's strategy involves Pelayo in Supervivientes

Montoya received the highest number of votes from the group, establishing himself as the main target within the team. However, the strategic move by Montoya and Anita was key for Pelayo and Escassi to also end up on the hot seat. Both used their vote with precision, clearly showing their ability to read the game and move pieces intelligently.

| Mediaset

The tension increased when Borja González, leader of the week, nominated Anita directly, thus ensuring her place on the final list. The program's organization completed the group with the direct nomination of Damián Quintero, a condition the athlete accepted upon returning to the contest. The week promises to be intense and full of strong emotions.

Pelayo and Makoke in the spotlight: the controversy after the nominations

When Pelayo found out he had been nominated, he showed an extremely surprised expression, staring at Makoke, who also didn't hide her discomfort. Social media have picked up and amplified those images, accusing both of having arrogant, theatrical, or even disrespectful attitudes. Meanwhile, Escassi was left shocked upon hearing his name, visibly bewildered despite his usual distant demeanor.

This week will be decisive for both contestants as they are at the center of the controversy. Pelayo remains nominated and could be the next to be eliminated. If so, his departure could be marked not only by the voting but also by the scandal that has shaken the contest.

Undoubtedly, a situation that has overshadowed the rest of the gala and will continue to be talked about.