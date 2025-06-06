King Felipe breaks his silence: the royal family already knows his firm decision

King Felipe VI has broken his silence and made a decision that the Royal Family has known about for some time. At an event held in Brañosera, marking the 1,200th anniversary of the Fuero, the monarch firmly declared that reversing rural depopulation is urgent and possible. This statement has set a new course in the Crown's commitment to rural areas.

During the ceremony, the king highlighted the importance of collaboration among administrations to address the problems of emptied Spain. He demanded that the provision of basic services such as education, healthcare, and employment in small towns be guaranteed. According to Felipe VI, only through joint action will it be possible to stop the rural exodus and revitalize these territories.

The Royal Family fully supports this stance, showing a clear commitment to the country's most depopulated areas. Until now, Felipe VI had kept discretion on this issue, but he has decided to make it public to bring visibility to a problem affecting Spain. This message has been well received both in the political sphere and in civil society.

Innovative proposals before Felipe VI seek to preserve a legacy with national impact

The event was attended by authorities such as the President of the Junta of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, and the Minister of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres. Both emphasized that municipalism is the foundation of the modern state and a key element for territorial cohesion. They also pointed out the need to invest in infrastructure and services to curb depopulation.

Jesús Mediavilla, mayor of Brañosera, stressed that rural areas shouldn't be seen as a relic of the past. He proposed the creation of a Center for the Study and Interpretation of Municipalism to preserve and project the historical legacy of Spanish towns. His speech was a clear call not to abandon rural communities and to value their important contribution to the country.

During the event, tribute was also paid to prominent local representatives, such as Honorio Fontecha, veteran mayor, Lucía Gómez Antolín, youngest mayor, and Ángeles Armisén, President of the Palencia Provincial Council. These recognitions symbolize the daily effort and dedication to keep their municipalities alive. The ceremony combined tradition and modernity in a hopeful gesture.

King Felipe VI firmly supports the commitment to the future and hope of the territory

The residents of Brañosera gave Felipe VI and Queen Letizia a warm welcome with flags and applause that filled the square. This show of affection demonstrated the hope caused by the royal commitment to the future of rural areas. The visit was an opportunity to reaffirm that towns can't be forgotten or relegated.

Felipe VI recalled that the charter signed more than a thousand years ago remains in force as a symbol of everyone's right to choose where to live without giving up opportunities. This visit, framed within the tenth anniversary of his proclamation, reaffirms the king's commitment to a cohesive and just Spain for all its citizens. The fight against depopulation now stands as an unavoidable and urgent task for the country's future.