Amador Mohedano and Rosa Benito's Son Breaks His Silence: 'How Proud I Am'

Rosa Benito has once again moved her followers after using her social media to share a very special moment with her little one, Amador Mohedano. Known in the rap world as 'El Mohe,' the young man has shown on numerous occasions how close he is to his mother. This time, he did it with an emotional message that filled Amador Mohedano's ex-wife with happiness.

The former television collaborator wanted to share with her followers Amador Mohedano's visit to the play Pensionistas, which she stars in. Rosa Benito didn't hesitate to open her heart and recall a moment that deeply marked her. With an image alongside her son, Rosa Benito relived the emotion she felt when he saw her perform for the first time.

"I remember when you came to Valencia and told me after seeing the play Pensionistas: 'Mom, how proud I am of you,'" Rosa began explaining in her post. Words that moved her to the point of not being able to hold back tears.

Rosa Benito Reveals the Emotional Message She Received from Her Little One, Amador Mohedano

"I cried with joy because you do know how hard it was for me to learn the script. But I want you to know that I am super proud of you. I love you, my life," she added emotionally.

Rosa Benito's words reflected the deep love she feels for her little one and the bond that exists between them. It is not the first time the former Sálvame collaborator expresses the pride she feels for Amador, who has found his path in the music world.

This post has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Her followers were quick to applaud the mother-son relationship and highlight the affection that unites them. For Rosa, her family has always been an essential pillar, and she demonstrates this in each of her public appearances.

Rosa Benito Shows She Is Very Close to Amador Mohedano

Besides her love for theater, Rosa Benito remains very connected to her career in the media. The artist continues to participate in different programs, where she shows her most approachable and sincere side. However, nothing fills her as much as the love of her children, especially Amador, who pursues his own dreams with determination.

Without a doubt, this gesture from her son has been a great gift for the artist. Another demonstration that, despite difficult times, family love always prevails.

Rosa Benito continues to succeed in theater, but her greatest success, without a doubt, is the unconditional love of her loved ones. With every step she takes in her career, she demonstrates that passion and effort always have their reward.