Manuel Díaz has been left in shock by what he has discovered about Paquirri's inheritance. The news has shaken the bullfighting world. A new controversy has erupted around the belongings of the legendary bullfighter.

Two of his capes have appeared for sale online. One for 1000 euros and the other for 4800 euros. They are located in different cities: Córdoba and Barbate.

| Telecinco

One of the owners has spoken and assured that she has no relation to Isabel Pantoja. She explained that her father received it from a friend, to whom Paquirri had given it. Now, upon her father's passing, she has decided to sell it: "I'm not a fan and I don't want it," she said on the show 'Tardear'.

TardeAR Discovers News About Paquirri's Inheritance

The discovery has revived the old dispute between the Riveras and Pantoja, let's remember that the singer did not fulfill her husband's will. She never delivered the bullfighting gear to Fran and Cayetano Rivera.

The legal battle was intense and the courts ruled in favor of the brothers. However, a day before the delivery, Isabel reported a robbery at her estate and claimed that everything had been taken. Years later, her son Kiko confessed that the capes and swords were stored in Cantora.

| Telecinco

Fran and Cayetano have clamored for years for their legitimate inheritance but the capes now for sale don't come from Cantora. At least one was given by Paquirri to his manager and then, in turn, to a friend. The latter's daughter has tried to return it to the family and has said that she contacted Cayetano.

She wanted to give it to him, but due to a misunderstanding, they never picked it up: "They weren't interested anymore," she revealed. She also tried to speak with people close to Fran. "He didn't want it either," she added.

Manuel Díaz Is Shocked by What He Has Discovered About Paquirri's Inheritance

From the set, Manuel Díaz has shown surprise because he maintains a great relationship with his brothers. Manuel Díaz knows how much these memories mean to them: "From here I ask one thing: please give it to his children," he said emotionally. He assured that if the seller needs the money, they will give it to her: "A cape from the master Paquirri is priceless," he stated.

| Telecinco

Meanwhile, journalist Leticia Requejo has dropped another bomb. She has claimed that Paquirri's gear that disappeared is now in Seville and is in the house of a friend of Pantoja. The singer would have moved them after leaving Cantora.

The commotion is enormous and Manuel Díaz remains shocked. The story of Paquirri's inheritance is once again at the center of controversy. It seems there is still much to discover.