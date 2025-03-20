Spain Is Surprised by What Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Have Done in Madrid

Richard Gere has celebrated Father's Day in Spain. He did so at his residence in La Moraleja, along with his wife Alejandra Silva. It is the first time the actor has celebrated this date in the country.

The celebration has surprised many followers of the couple. It was rumored that they would travel outside of Spain, as on previous occasions. However, they opted for a more family-oriented plan.

Alejandra Silva has shared an emotional message on social media. She has posted several images with her husband and their children. "Happy first Spanish Father's Day. We love you," she wrote.

The family moved to Madrid in November 2024. This move has meant a change in their customs. In the United States, Father's Day is celebrated in June, but they have adapted.

The decision to settle in Spain is due to several reasons. Alejandra wanted to be closer to her family and friends. They also wanted to get involved in charitable causes within the country.

The couple collaborates with the NGO Hogar Sí. This organization fights against homelessness in Spain. Their involvement has been highlighted on several occasions.

The New Stage of Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere has found a place of tranquility in Madrid. La Moraleja offers privacy and exclusivity. There he can enjoy his family away from the media spotlight.

The actor has three children. His firstborn, Homer, was born in 2000, from his relationship with Carey Lowell. His other two children are from his marriage to Alejandra Silva.

Gere has always sought to protect his private life. His priority is to share time with his children. He seeks to instill values such as humility and solidarity in them.

Alejandra has spoken on several occasions about her life in Spain. "Life is very good here," she has stated. The couple is enjoying their new stage in Madrid.

Father's Day has been a special occasion for Richard Gere. It has been a moment of family celebration. Yet another sign of their adaptation to life in Spain.