Eva González Speaks Two Years After Separating from Cayetano Rivera: 'I'm...'

Eva González has broken her silence. Two years after her separation from Cayetano Rivera, the presenter has used her social media to open up like never before. Through a post, she has confessed how she is currently feeling and has made it clear that she is not going through her best moment after clarifying that: "I'm sensitive."

"I've had two days where it seems like everything goes wrong, I'm sensitive, the news in my life isn't good... anyway, it must be that Mercury is retrograde," Eva shared with her followers. With these words, the presenter has confirmed that the latest news she has received hasn't been positive.

Her message has caused a wave of reactions and support from her followers, who haven't hesitated to send words of encouragement to the television presenter.

Despite this rough patch, Eva González has decided to change her attitude. "Today I woke up ready to change that energy and the first thing I did was buy myself flowers, which always lift my spirits," Eva explained. With this simple yet significant gesture, she wanted to turn her mood around and focus on her personal well-being.

The post has received hundreds of supportive messages. Her followers have applauded her honesty and sent her the best energy to overcome this moment. "Send me good vibes and wish me luck," Eva González concluded, showing her determination to move forward.

Since announcing her separation from Cayetano Rivera, the presenter has maintained a low profile regarding her personal life. However, this message has hinted that, despite the time that has passed, not everything has been easy for her.

With her positive attitude, she has shown that she is willing to overcome difficulties and find balance in her life. Although the latest news hasn't been the best, Eva González continues with determination and is seeking her own happiness.

The television presenter has once again shown that she feels comfortable with her social media, and for that reason, she wanted to open up to her followers. Eva González wants to continue with her life after her divorce from Cayetano Rivera, and she has shown it with this surprising statement.