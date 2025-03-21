Confirmed: 'Com Si Fos Ahir' Takes a Turn Thanks to Meritxell Huertas and Míriam Alamany

The next episode of Com si fos ahir brings a series of problems that will place the characters in difficult situations. While some seek to integrate into their environment, others face dilemmas that demand courage and action.

Among the stories that will stand out in this episode are the plots of Gina and Lídia, played by Meritxell Huertas and Míriam Alamany respectively. Thus, they will occupy a central place, as they find themselves pressured by a threat that could change the dynamics of their environment.

| TV3

Meritxell Huertas and Míriam Alamany Are Afraid of Ricard

One of the most prominent plots involves Gina and Lídia, who find themselves at a crossroads due to Ricard's threats. Valeri, aware of the seriousness of the situation, asks them to report these messages to the authorities.

However, both women feel intimidated and fear the consequences. Fear paralyzes them, and despite Valeri's insistence, they don't dare to take the step of making a formal complaint. What will happen when the consequences of not acting begin to become apparent?

The fear of reprisals becomes an obstacle at a time when courage is more necessary than ever. This conflict not only affects Gina and Lídia's relationship with Ricard but also tests their ability to deal with fear and uncertainty.

| TV3

Joel Gets Involved in a New Problem

On the other hand, Joel continues his process of integration at Bar Ferni, although he still feels somewhat out of place. Thanks to the help of Griselda, with whom he has become friends, he is slowly starting to adapt to the bar's environment.

However, not everything is so simple. Quique rummages through his backpack and finds an envelope with money, which could generate unexpected conflicts. Meanwhile, Cèlia is seriously considering leaving the Consultancy, demotivated by the circumstances.

| TV3

Gemma asks her to think carefully before making such a drastic decision. Cèlia, though tempted, decides to talk to the team and propose some changes in the work's functioning, seeking a way to improve her situation.

This episode is shaping up to be a mix of emotional tensions, work decisions, and threats. The plots of Gina and Lídia, in particular, will stand out for the emotional pressure they are going through as they try to make the best decision in a climate of fear.