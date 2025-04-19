Revolution Over What Belén Rodríguez Has Revealed About Gloria Camila: 'She Has a Lot…'

A genuine media storm has erupted on TardeAR following Belén Rodríguez's shocking statements about the tense relationship between Gloria Camila Ortega and Ana María Aldón. It all began after Gloria Camila gave a candid interview on the program ¡De Viernes!, where she addressed her estrangement from Ana María Aldón. Belén Rodríguez confessed the truth about this estrangement between Gloria Camila and her former stepmother: "She has a lot of resentment."

Gloria Camila hinted that Ana María didn't give her the same place that she did give to Aldón for being the mother of the youngest in the family. These words quickly caused deep upset in Ana María, who didn't hesitate to respond from the set of the program Fiesta.

| Telecinco

Visibly hurt, Aldón stated: "I haven't humiliated anyone. I felt humiliated when my son's paternity was questioned," hinting that the emotional wounds with the Ortega family remain open.

Belén Rodríguez Unveils the Big Truth About Gloria Camila Ortega

These statements sparked a heated debate on TardeAR, where Belén Rodríguez took the floor to make one of the most forceful confessions to date about Gloria Camila. "Gloria has a lot of resentment," she declared without hesitation.

| Telecinco

"I missed her thanking Ana María for the time she was with her father unconditionally, both during the accident and when he was imprisoned. It wasn't easy for Ana María either. And she cared for her father unconditionally," the collaborator stated, visibly critical of Ortega Cano's daughter.

Belén Rodríguez Reveals the Truth About Gloria Camila's Estrangement From Ana María Aldón

The program's host, Frank Blanco, didn't hesitate to ask: "And why is that?" seeking to understand the origin of this supposed resentment. Belén's response was clear: "The bad vibes." According to revelations on the set, the root of the conflict could lie in Ana María's participation in Supervivientes, something that, according to the collaborators, Gloria Camila never forgave.

| Telecinco

Rodríguez's analysis has managed to revolutionize the program and, once again, put the spotlight on the family tensions surrounding the Ortegas. The tension, far from dissipating, seems to be increasing, leaving an inevitable question in the air: Will reconciliation be possible between Gloria Camila Ortega and her father's ex?

For now, Gloria's silence following Belén Rodríguez's words only fuels the anticipation.