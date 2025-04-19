Kiko Rivera and Irene Rosales's Important Request During Holy Week: 'Give Us…'

During Holy Week, one of the most significant dates for thousands of believers, Kiko Rivera and Irene Rosales wanted to share a testimony of faith with their followers. The couple, who have consistently shown their closeness to their followers through social media, have intensely experienced this very special week by attending various processions in Seville. Irene and Kiko have enjoyed it with their daughters, in an atmosphere marked by emotion where they had a request: "Give us health".

During these days, Irene and Kiko have been seen completely devoted to the spiritual experience of Holy Week. The couple has actively participated in the processions, making it clear that faith holds a very important place in their lives.

It was precisely last Monday when Irene Rosales surprised her followers by sharing a message on her social media that sowed some uncertainty but also excitement among her thousands of followers. "We didn't have anything planned for today, but plans like this are more fun," wrote Irene Rosales. These words, mysterious at first, sparked the curiosity of her followers, who quickly speculated about what she was referring to.

Irene Rosales and Kiko Rivera Unite During Holy Week to Attend the Processions

Hours later, the mystery was solved when Irene shared images from a procession in the heart of Seville.

There she was with Kiko Rivera and their daughters, enjoying the passage of one of the most emblematic floats. The gesture did not go unnoticed, and the affectionate comments quickly flooded their posts.

The Important Request of Kiko Rivera and Irene Rosales for Their Family During Holy Week

Meanwhile, Kiko Rivera also wanted to join this public display of devotion. He did so with an image that left no one indifferent: a photograph of Christ accompanied by a message full of meaning: "Give us health".

A request so profound that it reflects the vital moment Kiko Rivera is going through, focused on his family and the small great details that life offers.

With this request, Kiko not only showed his faith but also the unconditional love he feels for his family. The DJ has shown that, above all, what he most desires is health for his loved ones. A message that has touched the hearts of many and has been applauded by thousands of followers who appreciate this more intimate and spiritual side of the artist.