Happiness Over the News of José María Almoguera and María 'La Jerezana': 'The Kids…'

Life smiles on José María Almoguera. After months of tension, the young man has regained one of the most important relationships in his life: that of his mother, Carmen Borrego. A reconciliation that has not only filled the Campos family with hope but also María "La Jerezana." Everyone has been delighted by María's reaction to Almoguera's emotional message, where he confessed that: "Children begin by loving their parents."

The break between mother and son occurred at one of the most delicate moments: during Paola Olmedo's pregnancy. At that time, Carmen Borrego found out through the press about the baby's gender and was not invited to the baby shower, which caused deep pain for the collaborator. Although she expressed her desire for everything to be solved with the birth of her grandson, the reconciliation took longer than desired.

The wounds opened even more during Borrego's participation in Supervivientes, when José María Almoguera decided to break his silence where he announced his separation and blamed his mother. However, fate had other plans.

José María Almoguera Changed When He Met María 'La Jerezana'

José María's participation in Gran Hermano VIP marked a turning point, where the young man met María 'La Jerezana.' Although rumors of a reconciliation began to circulate during the reality show, the true reunion occurred upon his exit, with Carmen waiting for him on the set in tears.

"After a hug, you talk much better than in the cold," confessed an emotional José María Almoguera on the program Vamos a ver, confirming that they had decided to take it slowly. And so it has been.

María 'La Jerezana' Reacts to José María Almoguera's Emotional Message

José María's latest gesture leaves no room for doubt: a photograph with his mother, looking into each other's eyes, accompanied by a profound phrase about forgiveness. "Children begin by loving their parents. When they have grown up, they judge them and sometimes even forgive them," wrote José María Almoguera.

María 'La Jerezana,' a witness and unconditional support throughout this process, has not hesitated to react. With several heart-eyed emojis, she has made it clear that she celebrates this family rebirth.

José María and María are going through one of their best moments, convinced that the foundation of everything is family. Now, more united than ever, they live with maximum happiness in a new stage where forgiveness, love, and reconciliation are the true protagonists.