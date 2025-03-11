Last-Minute Setback for Juliana Canet After Ter Stegen's Harsh Accusations

Great surprise on Catalunya Ràdio this Tuesday. The program Que no surti d’aquí, hosted by Juliana Canet, Roger Carandell, and Marta Montaner, has unexpectedly canceled its broadcast.

Live, the three hosts announced with regret the decision to suspend the show and left open the question of its continuity on the public radio schedule. All due to the statement published this Monday by FC Barcelona footballer Ter Stegen.

The blaugrana accused the hosts of Que no surti d’aquí of lying and spreading false information about his wife, Daniela. Last week, Juliana Canet claimed live that she had been unfaithful to Ter Stegen with her personal trainer. A reason that, according to her words, would have been the cause of his wife's separation.

"The journalists Juliana Canet, Roger Carandell, and Marta Montaner are liars who have distributed false news, publicly offending my wife Daniela and severely damaging her reputation," Ter Stegen made clear in his statement this Monday. "I am shocked and disappointed by the poor management and lack of leadership and control at Catalunya Ràdio."

The Uncertain Future of 'Que no surti d’aquí' on Catalunya Ràdio

Today's program of Que no surti d’aquí has been canceled. The surprise for all public radio listeners came during El matí de Catalunya Ràdio. Ricard Ustrell decided to extend his broadcast to cover the absence of the program hosted by Roger Carandell, Juliana Canet, and Marta Montaner.

But Ustrell took the opportunity to chat with the hosts about everything that happened yesterday. The trio of hosts, still processing the magnitude of what happened, explained that the decision to temporarily freeze the program was not only due to the controversy. It was also due to the need to take a break for mental health reasons.

"We need a few hours to absorb everything that has happened." However, it is still unclear if the program's continuity is guaranteed. "We don't know if we'll be back tomorrow." Roger Carandell even hinted that the future of Que no surti d’aquí might be hanging in the air.

Throughout the broadcast, they publicly apologized to Ter Stegen for the information related to his ex-wife. "We made a mistake and learned the lesson." They acknowledged that the impact was much greater than they had anticipated.

"I am very affected and deeply regret having caused pain to the Ter Stegen family," assured Marta Montaner. However, Ricard Ustrell wanted to know what sources they relied on to spread the news about the alleged infidelity. But Juliana Canet did not offer a clear answer.

A silence that was interpreted as a lack of transparency, although Carandell stepped in, assuring that one of the sources, which supposedly confirmed the news, might "be contaminated."

The three hosts already publicly apologized to Ter Stegen and his family yesterday through a statement on their social media. "We want to publicly apologize for the pain we have caused him and his family. We deeply regret it, and we will work to ensure that similar incidents do not happen again in the future."

Thus, Juliana Canet, Roger Carandell, and Marta Montaner face an uncertain future. Everything will depend on how they manage this setback and if they manage to regain their audience's trust.