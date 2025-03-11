King Charles Confesses the Serious Mistake Made with His Son Harry: Too Late?

The relationship between Prince Harry and his father, Charles III, has always been complicated. Since his childhood, Harry has revealed how he felt emotionally abandoned by his father and how this has affected his adult life. According to some experts, the way Charles III raised Harry may have been a crucial factor in his son's development.

Prince Harry has mentioned on several occasions that, although he had everything material he could wish for, his emotional life was not adequately attended to. According to him, what he really lacked was the affection and attention of his father. This lack of emotional support during his childhood was one of the reasons that led to his estrangement from the Royal Family.

| Europa Press

A "Too Indulgent" Parenting Approach

Biographer Ingrid Seward, who has closely followed the life of the British Royal Family, argues that Harry's upbringing was affected by Charles III's indulgence. According to her, the king was not firm enough with his son, which could have led Harry to not fully understand the limits and responsibilities of his position.

Seward claims that Charles III's lack of discipline made Harry have a relaxed approach to rules. "If Charles had been firmer with Harry in his youth, he probably wouldn't have caused him so much concern," the expert noted in her analysis. This permissiveness, coupled with the conflictive relationship between Charles III and Diana of Wales, seems to have left a deep mark on Harry.

The Effects of Upbringing on Prince Harry's Adult Life

Throughout his life, Harry has expressed how the emotional shortcomings he suffered in his childhood affected him deeply. In his book Spare, the prince explains how the lack of support and affection from his father during his childhood made him feel like a "spare." That Harry was not in line for the throne allowed him more freedom than his older brother and did not receive as much attention, placing him as a "spare" or "second fiddle."

Although Prince Harry was educated in the best schools, academic difficulties and his rebellious behavior were clear signs of the lack of a solid structure in his life. It wasn't until years later, when he began to form his own family, that Harry decided to break that cycle of suffering. The Duke of Sussex promised to give his children the affection he felt he did not receive from his father.

Throughout his life, Harry has also faced personal issues such as substance abuse, something that reflects the emotional chaos he experienced during his youth. Diana of Wales's youngest son resorted to attention-seeking behaviors, common in children who suffer from a lack of attention and affection. The relationship with his father never fully recovered, and his estrangement from the Royal Family remains one of the most debated topics.

| Europa Press

Charles III of England's Reflection on His Relationship with His Son Harry

Today, as Charles III faces serious health concerns, it seems that the monarch reflects on his relationship with his younger son. According to experts, it is likely that the king regrets not being stricter with Harry in his youth. However, the parenting issues were not only due to Charles's absence with Harry, as tensions with Diana also contributed to the lack of family unity.

Despite this and the tragic death of his mother, Lady Di, Prince Harry has managed to build a structured and happy life. For now, the relationship with his father, Charles III, seems to be irreparably broken, and the gap between them remains deep. We will have to wait to see if father and son finally manage to come closer and reconcile to find the peace that they surely both long for.