Victoria Federica has once again become the center of attention following the publication of images showing her with Borja Moreno at a shooting club in Madrid. Although they have known each other for years, speculations about a romance have gained momentum in recent months. However, this relationship might not be to the liking of her mother, Infanta Elena, who fears her daughter might lose the direction she had taken.

The young aristocrat has been focused on improving her image and consolidating her career after her participation in El Desafío. However, her frequent outings and the nightlife environment of her supposed new love could jeopardize her reputation. What really worries Infanta Elena?

The Reason for Infanta Elena's New Concern About Victoria Federica

The first images of Victoria Federica with Borja Moreno came to light last Wednesday in the magazine Semana. The 31-year-old Madrid businessman has worked in major leisure and hospitality groups, standing out as the public relations director of Grupo Trocadero.

Although Moreno has tried to stay out of the media spotlight, his relationship with Victoria Federica has captured the attention of the media and the public. Additionally, his past has not gone unnoticed, as he was the partner of Amina Martínez de Irujo, daughter of Cayetano Martínez de Irujo and Genoveva Casanova.

In the program Fiesta, the presenter Emma García analyzed the situation with various collaborators. "Now she is linked to Borja Moreno, who is a businessman," she commented, leading to a discussion about the impact of this relationship on Victoria Federica's image.

Juan Luis Galiacho provided details about Infanta Elena's opinion on the matter. "Her father likes him, precisely because they met him in Sotogrande, where Jaime de Marichalar spends his summers," he explained.

However, this hinted that the rest of the family might not share the same opinion. "Do you mean that the rest don't like him?" Emma García read between the lines.

"I think Victoria Federica causes a lot of distress to her mother. She has her a bit distracted," Galiacho added. Words suggesting that Infanta Elena might not be entirely happy with the relationship.

A Change of Course in Victoria Federica's Life

Meanwhile, according to ElNacional.Cat, Infanta Elena had shown joy at the fact that her daughter seemed to have found stability and a clear professional path. However, her concern grows as she sees Victoria Federica continuing to accept invitations to restaurants, nightclubs, and exclusive events almost daily.

Since her participation in El Desafío, she has managed to position herself differently in front of the public, showing her ability to commit to a serious project. Nevertheless, the influence of the social circle she moves in could endanger all the effort made so far.

| Europa Press

One of the aspects that most worries Infanta Elena is Borja Moreno's connection to nightlife. As an executive at Grupo Trocadero, his work is linked to trendy venues, an environment that might not be the most favorable for her daughter's image.

The new relationship of Victoria Federica with Borja Moreno has caused a mix of excitement and concern in her closest circle. While the young woman seems happy and determined, Infanta Elena can't help but fear for her daughter's future and the impact this could have on the royal family. Will Victoria Federica be able to balance her personal life with her newly found stability?