Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez are going through a particularly challenging time as they are being investigated for alleged mistreatment of their daughter, a legal process that has captured media attention. Additionally, Anabel's confrontation with the press could lead to a major lawsuit, according to speculation in some circles. However, amid this situation, the influencer has found a reason for joy: her daughter has turned three months old.

Three months ago, the lives of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez changed forever with the birth of their daughter. However, the initial joy was overshadowed by a legal investigation that is still ongoing. The couple, known for their public relationship and closeness to the media, has decided to stay away from the spotlight, focusing solely on Alma's well-being.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

The case has caused intense debate, especially after the dissemination of unofficial information about Alma's health status. This is compounded by the potential legal confrontation of Anabel Pantoja with the press, following a recent clash that could lead to a major lawsuit.

Amid this scenario, Anabel's publication celebrating her daughter's three months has surprised everyone. How do they manage to keep smiling in such a delicate moment? The answer seems to lie in the unconditional love they feel for their little one, who has become their greatest strength.

The Reason for Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez's Happiness During Their Investigation

On January 9, Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez's daughter suffered a health crisis that led to her being hospitalized for 18 days at the Maternal and Child Hospital. The situation caused great concern in their environment, even mobilizing family members who traveled to the island to join them.

Just a few days ago, Anabel and David decided to head to Andalusia for their first family trip. Their first stop was Seville, Anabel's hometown, where the influencer took the opportunity to reunite with her loved ones. They then moved to Córdoba, where David officially introduced the baby to his paternal family.

This trip marked an important milestone for him, as since her birth, the physiotherapist hadn't had the opportunity to travel with her to his hometown. Despite the ongoing legal process, the couple has tried to maintain normalcy in their daily lives, focusing on their role as parents.

Now, with their daughter out of danger, Anabel Pantoja hasn't missed the opportunity to celebrate her three months of life. "Today my girl turns three months old. We couldn't be happier to have you, my entire life. I love you my little mermaid," she posted on Instagram along with a video of the baby.

| @anabelpantoja00, Instagram

Anabel Pantoja shared a video on social media showing the baby moving her little arms to the rhythm of a children's song. With this message, the couple demonstrates that despite the difficulties, their happiness lies in seeing their daughter grow healthy after the problems she recently faced.

The Couple Focuses on Their Daughter While the Investigation Continues

On November 30, the Superior Court of Justice issued a statement explaining that the investigation seeks to clarify the causes of the injuries detected in the minor. Anabel and David testified before the justice system and no precautionary measures were issued against them, but the investigation is still ongoing.

One of the key elements in the investigation could be the security camera recordings from the Mogán Mall shopping center in the south of Gran Canaria. The couple was there on January 9, the same day their daughter suffered the crisis that led to her hospitalization. These images are now in the possession of the judge in charge of the case.

Since the beginning of the process, Anabel Pantoja has insisted on her innocence and the importance of respecting child protection protocols. "A nightmare, but trusting in justice. Alma is at home, with her parents, healthy and happy," Anabel confessed.

| @anabelpantoja00, Instagram

She also reaffirmed her stance regarding her daughter's well-being. "Fortunately, we are at home. There is a protocol because the minor has a lot of protection, which we love and which we support," she commented.

She also was adamant in the face of speculation and focused her attention on her daughter's well-being. "We are being accused of something we haven't done. But I'm not worried because you know where my head is, it's on Alma's care."

Meanwhile, as the investigation continues, Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez cling to the happy moments with their daughter. Despite the media pressure, their priority remains the baby's well-being, hoping that justice clarifies the situation as soon as possible.