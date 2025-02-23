'critical Condition': They Warn of How Pope Francis Has Spent the Last Hours

Pope Francis has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital for almost ten days due to bilateral pneumonia that has complicated his health condition. Although the Vatican reported in recent hours that he had a "quiet night," medical reports are not encouraging, and the news coming from the Holy See reflects an increasingly delicate situation for the pontiff.

Respiratory Crisis and Blood Transfusion for Pope Francis

According to the official statement issued this Sunday, the Pope rested during the night, but on Saturday he suffered a respiratory crisis. This required doctors to provide him with high-flow oxygen. Additionally, the latest blood tests have revealed that he suffers from thrombocytopenia associated with anemia, which has required a blood transfusion.

"The Holy Father's condition remains critical, so, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger," the Vatican Press Office indicated in a statement issued Saturday afternoon. The Holy See also confirmed that Pope Francis suffered a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis and that his health condition remains guarded.

The Vatican on Alert for a Possible Leadership Change

The deterioration of Pope Francis's health has sparked inevitable conversations within the Vatican about the possibility that the pontiff might present his resignation. Although there is no official statement on the matter, cardinals have begun to discuss this eventuality, given that the Pope's frailty could prevent him from continuing to perform his duties normally.

Pope Francis, 88 years old, had previously suffered health problems, but this bilateral pneumonia has caused great concern both inside and outside the Vatican. His prolonged hospitalization and adverse medical reports have fueled the debate about his future at the head of the Catholic Church.

Expectation and Concern in the Catholic Community

Meanwhile, the faithful around the world are closely following updates on the Pope's health. From St. Peter's Square in Rome to various parts of the globe, Catholics have united in prayers and vigils to pray for his speedy recovery.

The coming hours will be crucial in determining the evolution of Pope Francis's health condition. The Vatican maintains daily communication about his progress, but for now, the situation remains uncertain. The international community remains expectant for any news that could shape the Church's direction in the coming days.