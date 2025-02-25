The Reason Why Fernando Alonso Didn't Have Children With His Ex, Raquel Del Rosario

Fernando Alonso, besides his racing career, has been known for his different romantic relationships. Among these, the one he had with Raquel del Rosario stood out, which ended in 2011. She was his wife, but they never had children for a compelling reason.

Reason that Alonso has revealed without hesitation in an interview. He admitted that he prioritized his work.

| Instagram, @astonmartinf1

Fernando Alonso and Raquel del Rosario's Relationship: Marked by Success and Discretion

Fernando Alonso, renowned Formula 1 driver, has stood out for his successful career in motorsport and also for his romances with public figures like Lara Álvarez and Taylor Swift. However, the most notable was with Raquel del Rosario, vocalist of El Sueño de Morfeo. With her, he had a long-lasting relationship, five years of which were as a married couple.

| Europa Press

Alonso and Raquel met in 2005 during an interview on the program El Larguero, of Cadena SER. The connection was immediate, and shortly after they began a relationship that would culminate in marriage. Both, at the peak of their professional careers, chose to keep their private life away from the media spotlight, focusing on their respective paths.

While they were together, Alonso established himself as one of the most outstanding drivers, while Raquel achieved musical success with her band. Despite their busy schedules, the couple always showed an image of mutual support and complicity.

The Reason Why Fernando Alonso Didn't Have Children with Raquel del Rosario

In December 2023, Fernando Alonso gave an interview to Aston Martin's website, his current team, where he addressed personal aspects of his life. He confessed that, although he always considered himself a very family-oriented person, his dedication to motorsport influenced his decision not to have children during his marriage to Raquel del Rosario.

Alonso admitted: "I've sacrificed a lot for F1, but I don't regret it." Similarly, he stated that "I find myself at 42 years old without children yet. And at this point in my life, I thought I would already have a family and children, all those kinds of things."

"At the same time, I'm doing what I love to do, I do what I'm best at and I've never tried anything other than motorsport. So, when I look at myself in the mirror in the morning, I'm happy with who I am and what I'm doing."

| Europa Press

After the separation, Raquel del Rosario found happiness again with photographer Pedro Castro, whom she married in 2013. The couple has indeed formed a family and has two children: Leo, born in July 2014, and Mael, in May 2016. Moreover, she has shared her happiness in this new stage on various occasions, showing a peaceful life in touch with nature.

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso has continued to focus on his sports career. Although he has had other romantic relationships, his dedication to motorsport has been and remains constant. He has now renewed with Aston Martin and continues dreaming of achieving new titles.