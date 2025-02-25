Happiness and Surprise: They Confirm the Rumor About Iñaki Urdangarin and Ainhoa Armentia

Iñaki Urdangarin and Ainhoa Armentia return to the social spotlight with good news. As confirmed, the former Duke of Palma couldn't be happier after the latest and surprising turn his private life has taken.

There is no doubt that the romantic relationship of the former handball player and his current partner is going through one of its sweetest times. But now, both have made headlines again after one of their latest rumors was confirmed: their real estate assets have increased.

Several years ago, Iñaki Urdangarin was forced to part with all his properties to meet the civil liability imposed by the Nóos Case ruling. But now, after going through these financial difficulties, the life of Ainhoa Armentia's current boyfriend has taken a new direction.

As Vanitatis assured in one of its latest publications, on November 23, 2021, the former Duke of Palma became a property owner again.

This situation occurred several months after moving to a rental apartment with Ainhoa Armentia and closing Aizoon, the last company with which he maintained ties.

According to reports, following the death of someone very close to him, Iñaki Urdangarin became a property owner again. However, the property he now owns is far from the luxurious mansions and investments he had in the past.

Although it is true that Ainhoa Armentia's current boyfriend is once again the owner of a property, this time, it is a modest 1,453 sq. ft. (135 square meters) space. This establishment is located in the center of Urretxu, a neighboring municipality of Zumárraga, the Gipuzkoan town where the former Duke of Palma was born.

The property is divided into two parts. One half was acquired by a married couple under a community property regime. Meanwhile, the other passed into the hands of Iñaki Urdangarin and his six siblings as part of an inheritance.

Unfortunately, one of the members of the couple sharing this property with the Urdangarin family passed away last October. This is why the number of owners is now eight.

It is a space located in one of the most well-known squares of the municipality. Until recently, it was rented and operated as a driving school, but the business closed and, for now, the space is not generating income.

This suggests that none of its owners have an urgent need to receive the earnings that a rental in the area could provide, although they wouldn't be too high either.