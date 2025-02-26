María Del Monte and Toñi Moreno Take the Final Step and Tell Everything: 'he Called Me'

María del Monte became news this week when it was announced that on February 28 she will receive one of the Medals of Andalucía awarded this year. An honor that the Andalusian quickly decided to share with her loved ones. Among others, she contacted her friend Toñi Moreno: "My soul friend called me," the journalist acknowledged, proud of the recognition given to the sevillanas singer.

The Catalan confirmed it to her followers on her social media profile. Toñi Moreno showed her excitement after María del Monte had shared the happy news with her.

"My face says it all," reacted the host of Gente maravillosa. "She deserves it because she is an artist who has taken Andalusian culture all over the world and because she is a very good person. I love you," she concluded her emotional dedication.

María del Monte decided that the best way to share the news of the mentioned distinction with her friend was to make a video call. Meanwhile, the journalist decided to share with her followers the moment when both commented on what happened.

The friendship between María del Monte and Toñi Moreno began two decades ago. A bond they have known how to care for and maintain over time as both have made clear.

"We know each other with our flaws and we love each other despite them... that's why we are FRIENDS," wrote Toñi Moreno about the singer a few months ago.

The artist also reflected on her public profile about the award she will receive in her beloved Andalucía. María del Monte acknowledged feeling elated and happy, "because I have my land in my heart. And I am incredibly lucky to receive that recognition."

Words that show this is one of the awards that could make her the happiest. "Surely there won't be anyone happier than me today. Thank you," she insisted in a video she posted on her Instagram profile.

A post that was soon filled with comments. Different personalities from the music world as well as anonymous people congratulated the Sevillian on the award.

The 62-year-old singer rose to fame in the 80s thanks to the RTVE program Gente joven, where she was proclaimed the winner. In 1985 she released her first album, highlighting her figure as a copla singer. It was her subsequent sevillanas albums that propelled her to be nicknamed 'The Queen of Sevillanas'.

Since then, María del Monte has achieved a total of 20 platinum records and has continued to fill her professional career with an extensive discography.

Beyond her dedication to the world of song, the Andalusian is also known for her work as a presenter of well-known radio and television programs. Additionally, she has participated in shows like Tu cara me suena or MasterChef Celebrity. However, her role as a singer is what fulfills her the most, and precisely for her artistic career, she now receives a well-deserved recognition.