A blonde woman outdoors with a red circle showing a dark-haired man and two overlapping gold rings.
The Reason Why Carlo Costanzia Doesn't Propose to Alejandra Rubio Is Leaked | Camara Europapress, Telecinco, en.e-noticies.cat
PEOPLE

This Is the Reason Why Carlo Costanzia Hasn't Proposed to Alejandra Rubio

Kiko Matamoros has revealed in 'Ni que fuéramos' the reason why Carlo Costanzia doesn't confess his feelings to Alejandra Rubio

by

Cristo Fernández

The program Ni que fuéramos has talked about Alejandra Rubio's 25th birthday. During the broadcast, they reviewed the best moments of her last year of life. It was a special birthday because it was her first as a mom and was filled with unforgettable surprises and emotions.

The first surprises came in the form of gifts from Carlo Costanzia. The young man gifted her a piece of jewelry, a bouquet of flowers, and an emotional letter addressed to the "best mom in the world." However, according to comments on the program, Alejandra was expecting a different gift: An engagement ring.

A bouquet of flowers in a box next to a pink bag, an envelope with a written message, a small golden cup, and other objects on a table.
Birthday Gifts for Alejandra Rubio | Canal Quickie, Instagram, @alerubioc

Kiko Matamoros analyzed the situation from the set. He revealed that Alejandra Rubio was expecting a proposal on this special day.

The Reason Carlo Costanzia Hasn't Proposed to Alejandra Rubio Yet Is Revealed

"What she says is that they gave her a bracelet and what she was expecting was a proposal ring," Matamoros confessed. His words sparked an intense debate on the program.

Additionally, Kiko Matamoros explained the possible reason why Carlo Costanzia hasn't popped the big question yet. According to him, the couple has recorded a documentary about Alejandra Rubio's pregnancy. A project that, for now, they haven't managed to sell to any network, and this has changed the timing of the engagement.

A bald man in a dark suit is sitting on a blue sofa with a thoughtful expression and his hand on his chin, in a setting with pink lights.
Kiko Matamoros Confirms That Alejandra Rubio Wanted Carlo to Propose to Her | Canal Quickie

"I think soon, Alejandra. But first, they'll have to sell the documentary. You're not going to sell a wedding without selling the documentary," Matamoros stated.

His words hinted at the couple's strategy. First, secure a deal with a network to air their documentary. Then, plan the wedding and turn it into a media event.

It's Confirmed That Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia Haven't Sold Their Documentary Yet

Kiko Matamoros emphasized the importance of closing the deal with the production company. "This will be a matter for the production company, which has a very high price. At least, if they lower it, they could sell it," the collaborator added.

A bald man in a dark jacket is sitting and talking while images of a young couple smiling in a party setting are shown on the screen with the text
Kiko Matamoros Reveals They Haven't Sold the Documentary Yet Because They Have a Very High Price | Canal Quickie

With these statements, it seems that Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia have chosen to wait. They haven't ruled out an engagement in the future. But before taking the step, they wanted to ensure that their story is told in the media.

For now, Alejandra continues to wear a bracelet on her wrist instead of a ring on her finger. We'll have to wait to know when the desired proposal will arrive.

