This Is the Reason Why Carlo Costanzia Hasn't Proposed to Alejandra Rubio

The program Ni que fuéramos has talked about Alejandra Rubio's 25th birthday. During the broadcast, they reviewed the best moments of her last year of life. It was a special birthday because it was her first as a mom and was filled with unforgettable surprises and emotions.

The first surprises came in the form of gifts from Carlo Costanzia. The young man gifted her a piece of jewelry, a bouquet of flowers, and an emotional letter addressed to the "best mom in the world." However, according to comments on the program, Alejandra was expecting a different gift: An engagement ring.

Kiko Matamoros analyzed the situation from the set. He revealed that Alejandra Rubio was expecting a proposal on this special day.

The Reason Carlo Costanzia Hasn't Proposed to Alejandra Rubio Yet Is Revealed

"What she says is that they gave her a bracelet and what she was expecting was a proposal ring," Matamoros confessed. His words sparked an intense debate on the program.

Additionally, Kiko Matamoros explained the possible reason why Carlo Costanzia hasn't popped the big question yet. According to him, the couple has recorded a documentary about Alejandra Rubio's pregnancy. A project that, for now, they haven't managed to sell to any network, and this has changed the timing of the engagement.

"I think soon, Alejandra. But first, they'll have to sell the documentary. You're not going to sell a wedding without selling the documentary," Matamoros stated.

His words hinted at the couple's strategy. First, secure a deal with a network to air their documentary. Then, plan the wedding and turn it into a media event.

It's Confirmed That Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia Haven't Sold Their Documentary Yet

Kiko Matamoros emphasized the importance of closing the deal with the production company. "This will be a matter for the production company, which has a very high price. At least, if they lower it, they could sell it," the collaborator added.

With these statements, it seems that Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia have chosen to wait. They haven't ruled out an engagement in the future. But before taking the step, they wanted to ensure that their story is told in the media.

For now, Alejandra continues to wear a bracelet on her wrist instead of a ring on her finger. We'll have to wait to know when the desired proposal will arrive.