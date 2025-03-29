Cristina Cifuentes Stops Everything to Confirm Terelu Campos's News: 'It's Important'

Cristina Cifuentes referred on El programa de Ana Rosa to the latest highlighted moment that Terelu Campos starred in Supervivientes 2025. The former politician focused on what María Teresa Campos's daughter confessed on the Bridge of Emotions about what her father's suicide meant to her. "It's very important that Terelu has talked about these things," Cifuentes pointed out, later acknowledging that it is "liberating to be able to talk."

The former president of the Community of Madrid insisted on the importance of talking about the word suicide "because it's a very serious problem, every day eleven people commit suicide."

| Europa Press

Next, Alaska intervened, recalling that years ago it was a topic that wasn't addressed "because it was thought that it incited in some way." A statement that Ana Rosa quickly clarified, "now, thank God, it has been studied differently," the presenter added.

Cristina Cifuentes Has Highlighted the Importance of Publicly Talking About Suicide

Terelu, who like Cristina Cifuentes participated in MasterChef Celebrity, opened up like never before leaving Supervivientes. "At 18, I received the blow of my life," she began by saying before narrating how she received the news of her father's death.

"Living with that isn't easy," she assured, later admitting that "25 years had to pass until I forgave him." A fact that she logically hasn't been able to forget and that has marked her for life.

| en.e-noticies.cat, RTVE

The panelist showed her feelings to the Supervivientes audience, an attitude applauded by Cifuentes. "The format allows it. You're living together for so many hours and you forget there's a camera," admitted the former contestant of another reality show on the public network.

The truth is that the eldest of the Campos sisters opened up like never before on television. After referring to how she, her mother, and her sister had to face reality, she showed the conclusion she had reached. "I've understood over time that he was sick; I would never do that to him..." she concluded on the subject.

Besides talking about her father, Terelu had the opportunity to refer to other moments and people in her life. A sincere account that moved Laura Madrueño. The presenter bid farewell to Terelu with an emotional hug that marked the end of her adventure in Supervivientes.

The Former Politician Has Applauded Terelu Campos's Brave Attitude

This isn't the first time Cristina Cifuentes highlights the attitude of Terelu in the reality show on Telecinco. The panelist applauded a few days ago the Malaga native's demeanor, staying firm in the face of illness publicly, wanting to avoid pity.

The truth is that Alejandra Rubio's mother, during her stay in Honduras, has had to fight against her physical problems. The collaborator referred to the effects of the medication she must take daily for her illness.

| Mediaset

"The pain is mine, I detest pity, compassion," Terelu pointed out. She added: "I'm alive and that's the most important thing; I learn to live with this and I overcome it every day of my life." A demeanor that didn't go unnoticed by Cristina Cifuentes, who praised the now former contestant of Supervivientes.