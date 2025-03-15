The News About Charles III's Health That Angers Camila and William a Lot

Commonwealth Day 2025 was a crucial moment for the British Royal Family. After a difficult year due to the illnesses of Charles III and Kate Middleton, the family reappeared together, except for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Charles III, joined by Camilla, appeared in public again after weeks of much uncertainty regarding his condition.

This event marked the return of the family as a whole, although all eyes were on the king and his health. After a challenging year for the monarch, he reappeared, surprising with a more robust presence than expected. However, some media, like El Nacional, presented a different version of his condition, claiming that it continues to worsen.

| Europa Press

Charles III of England's Health: Divergent Views

Although the image of strength shown at the event was surprising, El Nacional claimed that Charles III's health has worsened. According to this outlet, the monarch faces increasing difficulties in his daily life, even "has started wetting the bed." "There is talk of a possible bone marrow cancer, an extremely painful disease that severely affects mobility," they claim.

While some British media celebrate his recovery, El Nacional insists that Charles III faces serious problems. According to the outlet: "His mobility has drastically reduced, and his pain has reached unbearable levels." "His dependence on others has increased, and measures to attend to his most basic needs have had to be intensified," they added.

This type of information, which seems to delve into details about Charles III's health and daily life, is questioned by many. The British Royal Household has avoided sharing this type of data, and the dissemination of certain information causes unease in the Royal Family. Queen Camilla and Prince William, although discreet, have already shown displeasure on previous occasions in response to similar statements.

The Truth Behind the British Monarch's Image

Charles III's appearance on Commonwealth Day was applauded, although some information seems to indicate otherwise. Rumors of possible bone marrow cancer similar to what Queen Elizabeth II suffered are gaining strength, although it hasn't been officially confirmed. El Nacional explains that: "Boris Johnson's memoirs revealed that Queen Elizabeth endured two years of agony due to this same disease."

"In her final days, she could barely hold a cup of tea, and her pelvic pain prevented her from staying in the same position for more than two minutes," they expanded. This contrast between the different media versions reflects the confusion surrounding the monarch's health. While some celebrate his apparent improvement, others warn about the rapid deterioration of his health in recent months.

A Difficult Year for the English Royal Family

The return of Charles III and Kate Middleton on Commonwealth Day was a personal victory for the family. Although Kate's prognosis is favorable, her battle with cancer has been a challenge for her and the monarchy. Her presence at the event alongside William and Charles III showed unity and strength.

The contradictory information about Charles III's health continues to generate uncertainty, but the Royal Family moves forward, facing their trials with determination. Despite the rumors and concern, the family maintains their dignity in public, showing unity in the face of adversity. It is not an easy task to discern the true state of Charles III's health and differentiate what is reliable information from mere rumors.