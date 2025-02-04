Raquel Mosquera tells absolutely everything about Pedro Carrasco: 'He had a great...'

Raquel Mosquera has shared some words in memory of her late husband Pedro Carrasco. The hairdresser, as 24 years have passed since the boxer's death, has made it clear that she keeps him very much in mind. "He had great charisma and extraordinary kindness, I always carry him in my heart, I haven't forgotten him," she acknowledged.

Mosquera, moreover, has admitted that she talks a lot about Rocío Carrasco's father "with people who knew him." Although Raquel found a partner years after losing her husband, she has assured that he will always be present in her life, "respecting, as is logical, my husband and my children."

| GTRES

The widow of Pedro Carrasco married a year ago with Isi, a Nigerian businessman with whom she had a child, Romeo, in 2015. Raquel is also the mother of a girl from her relationship with Tony Anikpe with whom she married and maintained a decade-long relationship.

Raquel Mosquera assures that she keeps the memory of Pedro Carrasco alive

The Madrid native, at 55 years old, has formed, in her own words, a "very beautiful" family. Even so, "Pedro is still in my heart. I don't forget him."

Raquel remembers Carrasco "with great affection" and admiration, highlighting above all how he was "as a person, beyond his prestige as a boxer."

An indelible memory remains in her mind. "He always told me: 'I will love you all my life... even after death. Because even when dead, one loves, I love you with my soul and the soul never dies.'"

These words took on meaning after his farewell. Mosquera believes that the boxer has been by her side all the time since he left.

| Europa Press

"From heaven, he has helped me and helps me so that everything goes well," Raquel explained. "His soul is by my side, there was so much love and affection between us, that I feel him here," she concluded.

It was on January 27, 2001, when the world of sports and celebrity news was in shock after learning of Pedro Carrasco's death. His wife, Raquel Mosquera, found his lifeless body in the home they shared in Madrid.

"The former world boxing champion in 1971, Pedro Carrasco, has died this afternoon at his home in Madrid due to a cardiorespiratory arrest." These were the words that introduced one of the most notable news of that day.

After Pedro Carrasco's death, Mosquera rebuilt her life and became a mother

Three days after the boxer's death, his widow sent a statement to all the press and television media. It was María Teresa Campos who read it on the program Día a Día.

Since then Raquel Mosquera stayed away from the media spotlight for several years. It wasn't until 2004, three and a half years after Carrasco's death, that she felt strong enough to give her first interview.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset, GTRES

The hairdresser broke her silence on Salsa Rosa, a show presented by Santi Acosta. Raquel then opened up about the depression she had suffered and gave some details of an inheritance that put her at odds with Rocío, Pedro Carrasco's only daughter.