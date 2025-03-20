Raquel Bollo Gives the Latest on Isabel Pantoja's Treatment: 'The Doctors…'

The health of Isabel Pantoja remains a major concern because the singer has been urgently admitted in Madrid for three days. The news was confirmed this morning on the program Vamos a ver, where Antonio Rossi, with a worried expression, revealed that "at the beginning of the week they decided to admit her urgently." However, it was Raquel Bollo who surprised everyone by sending a message to Isabel Pantoja, confessing that she should listen to "the doctors and take the treatment."

This alert has worried all her followers and the entertainment world. On TardeAR, it was reported that the artist is undergoing a series of medical tests to determine exactly what is happening to her. The concern for her health has grown among her friends and colleagues, who hope to have more concrete news in the coming days.

| Telecinco

Isabel's health condition has kept her close circle on edge, who can't stop thinking about the singer's well-being. However, from TardeAR they have confirmed that Isabel Pantoja is already at home, although they do not rule out that she may have to return to the hospital for thorough monitoring.

Raquel Bollo Reveals What Isabel Pantoja Is Like as a Patient

Raquel Bollo, present on the set of TardeAR, wanted to send a message to the singer, who has been her friend for years. "If there's any treatment you have to take, please take it," she said, revealing a more personal side of Isabel Pantoja. Bollo explained that the singer is very hypochondriac and often has many fears that affect her.

| Telecinco

"She is very strong, but she is also very stubborn. She is a person like everyone else, and she doesn't handle well that everything becomes public," Raquel assured, revealing how the media pressure affects Isabel. The singer, known for her strength, has not been able to avoid feeling vulnerable in this situation, especially seeing how the details of her health are spread without her consent.

Raquel Bollo Talks About Isabel Pantoja's Health

Raquel Bollo also added that Isabel Pantoja "eats little, she's like a little bird." This revelation has hinted at a deeper concern about her eating habits, which could be affecting her health.

| Atresmedia

Additionally, Raquel commented that Isabel doesn't always follow the doctors' recommendations, which could further complicate her recovery.

Isabel Pantoja's situation remains uncertain, but her loved ones and fans continue to hope for a speedy recovery.