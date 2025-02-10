Ramoncín Surprises by Confirming Massiel's Situation Live: 'It Has Been a...'

Ramoncín reacted to Massiel's latest television appearance on ¡De Viernes!, confessing that she suffers from lung cancer. Affected by the news, Ramoncín surprised by confirming the artist's situation live: that "she's been a woman who has spoken very clearly." Massiel's life hasn't been a bed of roses, and at the height of her success, she had to deal with a country marked by dictatorship.

In this context, Ramoncín wanted to highlight the strength and perseverance that the artist showed in our darkest times. "She has faced power and the industry a lot," he emphasized on the set of Más Vale Tarde.

Ramoncín Confirms Massiel's Truth Live

Massiel reappeared a few days ago on the set of ¡De Viernes! to give her most difficult interview. After years away from the media world, the singer has returned to confess that she's fighting lung cancer. The same disease that took the life of her father and her brother, who sadly passed away a year ago.

Her interview shocked the media and also those who were close to her, such as Ramoncín. The singer turned collaborator confirmed Massiel's situation live: that "she's been a woman who has spoken very clearly." This statement was reinforced in her interview with Santi Acosta, where she spoke openly about her delicate situation.

Massiel appeared strong, although she acknowledged that it hasn't been an easy battle. With the sincerity that characterizes her, she faced her interview with calmness and confidence. These two traits are just some of those that make up the singer's strong personality.

The same one Ramoncín referred to when summarizing Massiel's musical past and how she managed to stand out in a very challenging time. "Think about what year she won, in the middle of a dictatorship," the collaborator began. "She has faced power and the industry a lot, she's been a woman who has spoken very clearly," he concluded.

The time when Massiel won Eurovision was one of the most challenging moments for her. The regime wanted to make her the image of the dictatorship, but she refused. Her snub to Franco was notable when she refused to go to El Pardo to take a photo with him.

Her public declaration as "anti-fascist" earned her a one-year ban on TVE, but she never backed down and ended up being a protest singer. Hence Ramoncín's words referring to Massiel as "a woman who has spoken very clearly."

Ramoncín Values Massiel

Ramoncín confessed that he was "deeply upset" upon learning about Massiel's illness. However, she has chosen to keep her battle with cancer private. She didn't even confess it to her brother, who was already in a delicate situation at that time.

At his funeral, Massiel acknowledges that she gathered strength to prevent people from "knowing she was very unwell." "I was breathing very poorly, I wasn't in a condition to stand," she admitted in her last very emotional interview.

This was the reason why people close to her didn't know the difficult time she was going through. Ramoncín acknowledged that Massiel "is much more than she seems," and that her life goes beyond having won Eurovision.

"She's been an extraordinary singer, a very brave woman, and I think she should be admired and respected," he noted. Without a doubt, Massiel's life is a testimony of struggle and perseverance, and her story continues to inspire many.