Rain of Criticism for Sonsoles Ónega over What She Did with Nacho Gay Live

Sonsoles Ónega has become the center of all criticism for what she recently did with her collaborator, Nacho Gay, during the latest broadcast of Y ahora Sonsoles.

This Monday, March 17, the presenter and her team dedicated part of their Flash section to analyzing the new life of Alice Campello and Álvaro Morata in Istanbul. A topic that sparked a tense confrontation between her and the director of Vanitatis.

| Instagram, @alicecampello

Among other things, Sonsoles Ónega and her colleagues debated the decision made by the Italian businesswoman to showcase her new home in the magazine ¡Hola!. At this moment, several collaborators criticized the model for commercializing her privacy while simultaneously demanding privacy.

At this point, Lorena Vázquez admitted that she was arguing with Nacho Gay about Alice publicly exposing her children. "We don't agree with Nacho many times," the collaborator commented. "Well, thank God," Sonsoles Ónega replied with some irony.

After this initial jab from Sonsoles Ónega toward the communicator, Lorena continued to defend her position. "I don't like the constant exposure she gives her children. It might work for her on social media, but I think it's harmful to the kids," she added.

Sonsoles Ónega, Heavily Criticized for Her Latest Confrontation with Nacho Gay Live

After hearing her colleague's opinion, Nacho Gay broke his silence to defend this high-profile couple. "Many things can be harmful to children, but their parents make decisions for them," the journalist assured.

At this moment, Sonsoles Ónega decided to interrupt the director of Vanitatis to stop him in front of her program's entire audience. "But Nacho, yes, but since it's a public decision, Lorena Vázquez comments on it," she clarified.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Atresmedia

Meanwhile, Lorena made it clear that at some point, legislation will have to change to further protect minors on social media. "What would need to change?" the presenter asked aloud.

Nacho Gay took this moment to give his opinion on the matter: "Well, yes, we need to control children's education." Words that, it seems, were not well received by Sonsoles Ónega.

| Atresmedia

"But what nonsense are you saying, Nacho Gay," the visibly indignant host of Y ahora Sonsoles reprimanded him. "Well, well, I'm leaving. It has nothing to do with it," she added.

However, far from leaving the debate, Nacho Gay firmly assured that, inevitably, "children condition our lives." An opinion that provoked an immediate reaction from Sonsoles Ónega:

"But since it's a public decision, Lorena Vázquez comments on it, and that's it. End of quote, it has nothing to do with private education decisions." "When you're a parent, you'll understand," Paloma García-Pelayo reprimanded Nacho Gay, joining the discussion.

Finally, despite the collaborator asking for a chance to respond, Sonsoles Ónega put an end to the endless back-and-forth. "Today they're going to fire me, I have my severance at the turnstiles," she concluded.